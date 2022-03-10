As we near the premiere of Marvel’s upcoming new series, Disney+ decided to release a new featurette of the three main cast members of Moon Knight talking about the new super-hero that will make his MCU debut later this month. The series stars Oscar Isaac as the title character, Marc Spector, a hero who deals with dissociative identity disorder (DID) while also serving as the vessel of the ancient Egyptian god of the moon — hence the name Moon Knight.

In the clip, leading man Isaac reveals that Moon Knight will be a “legitimate character study”, which suggests the series will focus more on internal conflicts than the bigger picture inside the MCU. Isaac also revealed that the mental aspect of the character was taken "incredibly seriously". Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke, who plays the series' villain, Dr. Arthur Harrow, shares his excitement to unveil a new world that is different from what we are used to seeing in Marvel movies and TV series, and states that “every aspect of this show has a duality”.

May Calamawy, who plays Layla El-Faouly, describes Moon Knight as a cross between 1999’s Fight Club and Indiana Jones, which is a weird combination but underlines two aspects we already expected would play into the story: adventures and a protagonist who struggles with identity. All-mighty producer Kevin Feige and series director Mohamed Diab also pop in the featurette to celebrate the different feel and look of the upcoming series.

RELATED: 'Moon Knight': Oscar Isaac Calls Disney+ Series the First Marvel Character Study Since 'Iron Man'

Moon Knight was first introduced in the comic books in 1975, created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin. A former mercenary with dissociative identity disorder, Marc Spector serves as the avatar of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, who bestows upon him the powers of Moon Knight, which splinter along with his preexisting alters to allow him to become a vigilante by night and regular man by day. The series is written by Jeremy Slater. Aside from Diab, the episodes are also directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30, rolling out new episodes weekly. Check out the featurette below:

New 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Image Reveals Hayden Christensen's Return as Darth Vader Star Wars' original masked man is back.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Erick Massoto (425 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto