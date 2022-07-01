Netflix has greenlit a new project, The Moon Represents My Heart from filmmaker Shawn Levy's 21 Laps and actress Gemma Chan, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. The feature is based on the upcoming novel by writer Pim Wangtechawat and is a coming-of-age story that follows a British-Chinese family that has the secret ability to time travel.

The Moon Represents My Heart follows a brother and sister who must travel across time to find their parents after they mysteriously vanish. The book will be published by OneWorld Publications in the U.K, next spring, with Italian rights sold to Keller Editore, and the adaptation marks another collaboration between Levy and the streamer — Levy previously worked on Stranger Things, as well as directing The Adam Project. The filmmaker grabbed a first-look deal for five years with Netflix back in 2020, and said of the project:

I was hungry to find and enable other voices and visions, and share them with the broadest, most global audience possible. Netflix provides a unique platform and culture – one where our creative partners and instincts are championed, and stories that we tell across an eclectic spectrum of styles and tone can reach hundreds of millions of people around the world.

Producing alongside Levy and Josh Barry, President of 21 Laps is Chan, who will also star in the feature. Emily Morris, Netflix’s senior vice president, brought the book into the streamer and will oversee the project for the producers alongside manager Moera Ainai.\

Levy is set to helm Deadpool 3, but is perhaps best known for directing Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer. The movie went on to bag an Academy Award nomination in the Best Visual Effects category. Chan was last seen in Marvel Studios’ Eternals, and her next projects include Don’t Worry Darling, an Olivia Wilde directed thriller, New Regency’s sci-fi feature True Love, and Extrapolations, an Apple climate change anthology series. The actress is also executive producing the upcoming Anna May Wong biopic produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi and written Tony-winning playwright David Henry Hwang.

Currently, there are no further details available for the project.