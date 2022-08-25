Calling all David Bowie fans: if you’re still looking for new gems to find in the legendary artist’s discography, look no further than the companion album to Brett Morgen’s upcoming documentary, Moonage Daydream. The new release will accompany the premiere of the highly-anticipated film and feature all-new mixes and versions of classic Bowie hits, hitting everything from his most iconic numbers to little ditties that only the most dedicated of fans will remember.

The companion album contains a whopping forty-three tracks, spanning Bowie’s extensive, long-ranging career. Casual fans will recognize iconic tracks like “Let’s Dance,” “Starman,” and “Heroes” — arguably the singer’s most popular song — but more hardcore Bowie fanatics will also be delighted to see some extreme deep cuts on the album, ranging from b-sides of Bowie’s most popular singles to releases from the early days of his career. Tracks like “Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud” and “V-2 Schneider” make it onto the album alongside “D.J.,” “Warszawa,” “Word on a Wing,” and many more. Also included on the album is an orchestral version of one of Bowie’s songs from Heroes, “Sons of the Silent Age,” performed by the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Marin Alsop.

Today, ISO and Parlophone Records have also released the first single from the new album, a new mostly-instrumental mix of Bowie’s classic chart-topper “Modern Love,” off his most successful album, 1983’s Let Dance. The new mix is one of many that will feature in the film, bringing out Nile Rodgers’ funky orchestrations on one of the Starman’s most beloved tracks, and is available to stream now wherever you get your music.

Image via NEON

Morgen’s documentary is the first to be sanctioned by the Bowie estate, which gave the filmmaker access to hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage of the artist, spanning his six decade-long career. The film will feature narration from Bowie himself, and is described as a “cinematic odyssey” that promises to cover everything from Ziggy Stardust to Lazarus and all the bits in between. Whether you’re a casual fan of Starman or (like me) have loved him your whole life, there’s something for everyone in Morgen’s feature.

Moonage Daydream premieres in theaters on September 16, which will coincide with the release of the companion record from ISO and Parlophone. A physical CD edition of the album will be released on November 18, with plans for a three-disc vinyl edition to be released next year. In the meantime, check out the full tracklist and the new mix of “Modern Love” below:

‘Moonage Daydream’ (digital release) tracklist:

01. “Time… one of the most complex expressions…” (dialogue)

02. ‘Ian Fish, U.K. Heir’ (Moonage Daydream Mix 1)

03. ‘Hallo Spaceboy’ (Remix Moonage Daydream Edit)

04. Medley: ‘Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud’ / ‘All The Young Dudes’ / ‘Oh! You Pretty Things’ (Live)

05. ‘Life On Mars?’ (2016 Mix Moonage Daydream Edit)

06. ‘Moonage Daydream’ (Live)

07. ‘The Jean Genie’ / ‘Love Me Do’ / ‘The Jean Genie’ (Live) (featuring Jeff Beck)

08. ‘The Light’ (Excerpt)*

09. ‘Warszawa’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

10. ‘Quicksand’ (Early Version 2021 Mix)

11. Medley: ‘Future Legend’ / ‘Diamonds Dogs’ intro / ‘Cracked Actor’

12. ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me’ (Live in Buffalo 8th November, 1974)

13. ‘Aladdin Sane’ (Moonage Daydream Edit)

14. ‘Subterraneans’

15. ‘Space Oddity’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

16. ‘V-2 Schneider’

17. ‘Sound And Vision’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

18. ‘A New Career In A New Town’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

19. ‘Word On A Wing’ (Moonage Daydream Excerpt)

20. ‘Heroes’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

21. ‘D.J.’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

22. ‘Ashes To Ashes’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

23. ‘Move On’ (Moonage Daydream acappella Mix Edit)

24. ‘Moss Garden’ (Moonage Daydream Edit)

25. ‘Cygnet Committee/Lazarus’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

26. ‘Memory Of A Free Festival’ (Harmonium Edit)

27. ‘Modern Love ‘(Moonage Daydream Mix)

28. ‘Let’s Dance’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

29. ‘The Mysteries’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

30. ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

31. ‘Ian Fish, U.K. Heir’ (Moonage Daydream Mix 2)

32. ‘Word On A Wing’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)

33. ‘Hallo Spaceboy’ (live Moonage Daydream Mix)

34. ‘I Have Not Been To Oxford Town’ (Moonage Daydream a cappella Mix Edit)

35. ‘Heroes: IV’. ‘Sons Of The Silent Age’ (Excerpt) *

36. ‘★’ (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

37. ‘Ian Fish, U.K. Heir’ (Moonage Daydream Mix Excerpt)

38. ‘Memory Of A Free Festival’ (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

29. ‘Starman’

40. “You’re aware of a deeper existence…” (dialogue)

41. ‘Changes’

42. “Let me tell you one thing…” (dialogue)

43. “Well, you know what this has been an incredible pleasure…” (dialogue)