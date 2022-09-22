David Bowie was always larger-than-life. Whether it was his incredible and colorful outfits, his idiosyncratic persona, or his unforgettable music, it is safe to proclaim Bowie as one of the most influential figures of the 20th century, which means that a persona as elusive but impressive as Bowie requires a documentary that can capture all of his immeasurable qualities and then some. Enter filmmaker Brett Morgen's riveting Moonage Daydream, an epic documentary that promises to deliver on all Bowie's eccentricities while not dishonoring the myth behind the legend.

Moonage Daydream is an explosive mixture of previously unreleased archival footage of Bowie and live concert footage. It is also the first documentary about David Bowie to be authorized by his estate. The film had its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival where it received mostly positive reviews, with critics praising the film for its experimental, unconventional structure.

Morgen had been developing Moonage Daydream for at least four years, announcing the film back in 2021. Morgen received exclusive permission from the Bowie Estate to develop the film, the first filmmaker to receive such massive exposure to Bowie's huge litany of work. Morgen was granted unprecedented access to five million items belonging to Bowie, including paintings, drawings, recordings, photographs, films, and journals. Morgen worked closely with Tony Visconti on overseeing all of these never-before-released materials. Visconti served as Bowie's music producer for years, giving Morgen personal knowledge regarding Bowie's professional life.

Morgen best exemplifies Bowie's approach to living, which included taking fragments of his own surrounding life, such as art, family, and politics, and using that to create his own existence. Morgen's documentary utilizes that same approach, taking fragments from Bowie's life and using that to create the ultimate cinematic experience. In that sense, Morgen eschews the typical "music biography documentary" approach. This makes Moonage Daydream the perfect cinematic experience for the big screen, where the images and music intertwine to become sensory overload. Morgen blasts you with excerpts of rare, behind-the-scenes footage from Bowie's concerts and then shakes the speakers with pulsating music from Bowie's discography. It's an experience tailor-made for the massive IMAX screen.

There are many reasons to watch Moonage Daydream on the big screen. For one, Morgen lets several of Bowie's concerts play out nearly in their entirety. He creates a cacophony of swirling emotions from Bowie's live musical performances, creating nearly a non-stop montage of exploding imagery and sound from beginning to end. Morgen connects all the different periods of Bowie's life in a way that pays immense respect to the musician. It shouldn't quite work the way it does, but even with its slightly repetitive nature, Moonage Daydream never feels redundant or boring. Like David Bowie himself, it is larger-than-life in the best way possible.

Moonage Daydream was released in theaters on September 16th, 2022. Here's how to watch the film.

Is Moonage Daydream Streaming Online?

Moonage Daydream is expected to be released on HBO MAX sometime in the spring of 2023.

Moonage Daydream is currently playing in select IMAX theaters nationwide. It will be available in IMAX until September 23rd, 2022. After that, it leaves IMAX theaters but will be still available theatrically in most major American cities.

What is Moonage Daydream About?

The official synopsis for Moonage Daydream reads:

MOONAGE DAYDREAM: a cinematic odyssey exploring Bowie's creative, spiritual and musical journey. From the visionary mind of Brett Morgen, Moonage Daydream features captivating, never-before-seen footage and performances spanning David Bowie's 54-year career. The film includes 40 exclusively remastered Bowie songs and is the first film ever sanctioned by the Bowie Estate, with local access to the artists' archives.

Watch the Official Trailer for Moonage Daydream

Neon released the first teaser trailer for Moonage Daydream on May 23rd, 2022. The trailer set the tone for the documentary, starting out with a mysterious figure walking down a hallway with an ominous voiceover describing what could only be Mr. David Bowie himself. As the voiceover ends, an announcer asks, "Are you there, David Bowie?" It is then we are given our first glimpse at Bowie, as images from Bowie's concerts and other appearances move in quick succession with audio clips of Bowie over the decades. It is a mesmerizing teaser trailer that hints at a bold cinematic documentary promising to unequivocally match Bowie's larger-than-life persona.

More Movies Like Moonage Daydream

Amy - Directed by Asif Kapadia, this 2015 British documentary covers Amy Winehouse's life and struggle with substance abuse. Kapadia conducted more than 100 interviews with Winehouse's close friends and family. The documentary gives a tender, but honest look at Winehouse both as an artist and human being who lived with great pain, but also great joy. The documentary also includes various unheard tracks Winehouse had completed prior to her death in 2011. Similar to Moonage Daydream, Amy is an unprecedented and deeply personal look at Winehouse's life from her struggles to her victories.

What Happened, Miss Simone? - Directed by Liz Garbus, What Happened, Miss Simone? is a 2015 American documentary about the musician Nina Simone. The documentary chronicles Simone's life ranging from her time as a civil rights activist to her incredible career as a singer and musician. The documentary also features previously unreleased archival footage of Simone, sharing a distinct similarity to Moonage Daydream. It is a searingly personal look at one of the most renowned and powerful musicians of all time. What Happened, Miss Simone? was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 88th Academy Awards.

Cobain: Montage of Heck - Directed by Brett Morgen. Moonage Daydream isn't the first time Morgen has explored the inner life of a famous musician. Cobain: Montage of Heck is a 2015 American documentary that delves into the personal life of Kurt Cobain. The documentary explores nearly every facet of Cobain's life, from his birth in 1967 to his rise to fame as the frontman of Nirvana. If Moonage Daydream and Montage of Heck have anything in common, it is Morgen's affectionate love of deconstructing famous icons. In both films, Morgan takes these mythic, larger-than-life figures and makes them feel real and human.