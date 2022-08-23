Our screening is August 29th at 7pm at The Landmark Westwood theater and we’ve got writer-director Brett Morgen for the Q&A.

If you’re a fan of David Bowie, director Brett Morgen, free movies before they’re in theaters, and live in the Los Angeles area, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Monday, August 29th at 7pm, Collider is partnering with Landmark Theaters in Westwood and Neon for a free early screening of Moonage Daydream before it’s released in theaters around the country on September 16th.

I was supposed to see the movie last week (caught COVID and had to miss the screening) but everyone tells me Moonage Daydream is fantastic and something you want to see on a movie screen. I’m seeing it soon to prep for our screening and cannot wait.

One of the main reasons I can’t wait to see the documentary is Morgen had access to hundreds of hours of unreleased concert footage from the Bowie estate, including new content from across Bowie's massive career, going beyond what other documentaries have done in the past. In addition, based on what Morgen did with Cobain: Montage of Heck and all his previous work, I know Moonage Daydream is going to be something special.

If you’d like to get free tickets to our special IMAX screening, you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Moonage Daydream in Westwood.” In the body of the email, you need to include your name and if you’d like to bring a guest. We suspect a lot of people will be asking for tickets, so make sure you let us know, with a sentence or two, why you should be one of the winners. We’ll collect emails and names till Friday, August 26th around noon PT, and I’ll email the winners later that day.

Image via NEON

According to the studio:

“Moonage Daydream illuminates the life and genius of David Bowie, one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time.Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, Brett Morgen’s (The Kid Stays in the Picture, Cobain: Montage of Heck, Jane) feature length experiential cinematic odyssey explores David Bowie’s creative, musical and spiritual journey. The film is guided by David Bowie’s own narration and is the first officially sanctioned film on the artist.”

For more on Moonage Daydream, watch the trailer below. Moonage Daydream’s music producer was Tony Visconti, Paul Massey and David Giammarco did the sound mixing, and John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone handled the sound design.

Moonage Daydream will be released in IMAX theaters on September 16th.