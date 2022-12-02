Filmmaker Brett Morgen’s Moonage Daydream will return to IMAX theaters on December 7, following its initial release on September 16, after which it became the highest grossing documentary of the year. The documentary, which explored the life and music of David Bowie, made $4.5 million domestically and over $12 million internationally.

Moonage Daydream will re-release in IMAX theaters around the United States, starting with the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. This re-release will give audiences the chance to experience Morgen’s vision of Bowie’s life and musical career on the big screen. The directer of Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, The Kid Stays in the Picture, and Jane, Morgan wore multiple hats for Moonage Daydream as he directed, wrote, edited, and produced the documentary with his production company, Public Road Productions.

Moonage Daydream is the first officially sanctioned film on Bowie, and it sheds light on the life and genius of the artist, topping the cinematic experience with Bowie himself as the narrator. Told through awe-inspiring vibrant footage, performances and music, Moonage Daydream features 48 musical tracks while exploring Bowie’s creative, spiritual and musical journey.

Morgen’s take Bowie's life led critics to hail the cinematic experience as one of the best music documentaries of all time. Moonage Daydream has received recognition because of the spectacular performance provided on the launch of the documentary. The film won the prize for Best Editing at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards, where it received five more nominations. It has also accumulated three Cinema Eve and one IDA nominations.

The recognition for the late David Bowie, born David Robert Jones, is well-deserved as he was respected as a leading figure in the music industry and was honored as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Bowie died in New York on January 10, 2016.

Moonage Daydream will be available in IMAX on December 7 in select cities. Check out the trailer below: