Neon has released a cosmic new trailer for Moonage Daydream, a new documentary from director Brett Morgen that explores the extraordinary creative life of pop culture icon David Bowie. The film made its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this May, and will premiere in theaters globally on September 16, including in IMAX — a spectacle worthy of Bowie's massive personality.

The new trailer gives us a kaleidoscopic glimpse into Bowie's life and artistry, featuring narration from the Starman himself over footage that spans his massive, record and ceiling shattering career. Most of the footage, interspersed with images of outer space that he so closely tied himself to, is from the mid-1970s, featuring concert performances and interviews where Bowie is glammed up as Ziggy Stardust, his arguably most iconic stage persona that he created as a part of his 1972 album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. The footage is colorful and outlandish, establishing just how ahead of his time Bowie was as a both a musician and a public figure, and reminding both old fans and new of just why they love him so much.

But the footage doesn't end there. No, Morgen, having received access to hundreds of hours of unreleased concert footage from the Bowie estate, has included new content from across Bowie's massive career, going beyond what other documentaries have in the past. The trailer also includes shots from his iconic Isolar Tour, visuals of Bowie at the height of his fame on the Serious Moonlight Tour, promoting Let's Dance, and even some shots from his less beloved work, including the Glass Spider Tour, a massive and expensive stage production pulled together to promote his 1987 album Never Let Me Down.

Image via NEON

Moonage Daydream is the first ever officially sanctioned David Bowie documentary, and will feature a number of songs from the artist's extensive catalogue, as well as never-before-seen content that both lifelong fans and newcomers are sure to appreciate. There's no way one film could ever possibly encapsulate such a massive career that spanned across television, film, and music, but Brett Morgen is certainly going to dry.

Morgen is known for his documentaries on famous subjects, including his film on Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, Cobain: Montage of Heck. He also directed The Kid Stays in the Picture and Jane. His new film will be an immersive experience, and in addition to its theatrical release, the film will also be available to view in select IMAX theaters.

Moonage Daydream will be released in theaters on September 16. Until then, you can watch the new trailer below: