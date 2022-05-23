If British rock star and music legend David Bowie’s fans were excited to check out the documentary that chronicles his career, they’ll be even more hyped up after watching the first trailer for Moonage Daydream, which Neon released today. The feature documentary is set to be an immersive experience that, much like Bowie’s persona, will play around with conventions and viewers' expectations. Described as a “cinematic odyssey”, the movie will center around Bowie’s creativity and how he cranked it up in order to put together an unforgettable music journey.

The first teaser trailer for Moonage Daydream reveals that the great enigma of Bowie's art will be featured as a main arc. Throughout the performer’s impressive 54-year long career, questions like “who is he”, “what is he”, “where did he come from”, “is he dangerous”, “is he smart”, “is he crazy”, and “is he a man or a woman” were brought up countless times, and all of them reflect how the singer managed to change culture, as well as defy gender norms way before society was ready to discuss it.

Moonage Daydream is a landmark documentary, as it provides never-before seen footage of David Bowie’s performances, something that was kept under lock and key by the artist's estate after his death in 2016. The estate allowed the documentary crew full access to Bowie’s archives, which only helps the movie to become more of an incredible experience, as well as a must-see event.

The documentary is directed by Academy Award nominee Brett Morgen, who worked on the project for five years in order to bring together a visual, spiritual, and creative experience worth of Bowie's legacy. Morgan has been celebrated by his previous work with musical documentaries, including Cobain: Montage of Heck and Say It Loud: A Celebration of Black Music in America.

Bowie is one of the most influential artists of all time. He rose to prominence in the 70s, and composed and performed classic songs like “Space Oddity”, “Starman”, and “Under Pressure”. The superstar also took his unconventional persona to Hollywood: He starred in cult-classic movies like Labyrinth, The Man Who Fell to Earth, and, most recently, Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige, in which he played Nikola Tesla, before passing away in 2016.

Moonage Daydream is set to premiere in theaters and IMAX this fall.

Check out the official synopsis here:

‘Moonage Daydream’: a cinematic odyssey exploring David Bowie's creative, spiritual, and musical journey. From the visionary mind of Brett Morgan, ‘Moonage Daydream’ features captivating, never before seen footage and performances spanning Bowie's illustrious 54-year long career. The film includes 40 exclusively remastered Bowie songs and is the first film ever sanctioned by the Bowie estate with total access to the artist's archives.

