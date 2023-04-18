If you’re a David Bowie fan who was unable to attend any of the screenings of the Brett Morgen-directed documentary, Moonage Daydream, you’re in luck. HBO has announced that the glam rock feature will debut on the platform beginning on April 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with streaming on Max to follow. While missing out on the immersive IMAX experience of seeing the Starman up-close-and-personal and in his own words may have been a major blow to the most loyal members of the fandom, catching it in your pajamas or dressed in your best Ziggy Stardust getup from the comfort of your own home is the next best thing. Along with the announcement, HBO unveiled a trailer featuring all of the glitz-filled performances and interviews that audiences can expect from the one-of-a-kind Bowie-centered doc.

Described by HBO as “a cinematic odyssey exploring David Bowie’s creative, spiritual, and musical journey,” the trailer immediately blasts off into the psyche of the legendary performer. Going where no other documentary surrounding the late musician’s life has ever ventured before, the film ties together a slew of never-before-seen appearances, including on-stage performances, music, and interviews that display the ahead-of-his-time human that Bowie was. With the music and film star’s voice narrating every step of the way, Moonage Daydream will be a one-of-a-kind trip into the mind of the celebrated star.

A man who constantly one-upped himself both on and off the stage, Bowie’s career expanded far beyond the rock n’ roll guitar riffs and flashy leotards. Doing what many pop stars attempt but ultimately fail at, Bowie found a successful niche in the film industry, landing several notable roles in features like Labyrinth, The Man Who Fell to Earth, and The Linguini Incident - just to name a few. All these side-lives come crashing together in Morgen’s spectacle in an experience that Collider’s own Maggie Boccella described as being akin to being “dragged along like soup cans tied to the back of a bullet train once it leaves the station.”

Who’s Behind Moonage Daydream?

Music fans will surely recognize Morgen’s name from the documentary filmmaker’s previous works which include Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck and The Rolling Stones flick, Crossfire Hurricane. In her review, Boccella praises the director’s ability to form the story of Bowie for any viewer no matter how familiar they are with his work, shining a light on “how he constructed himself through his art.”

Check out the trailer for Moonage Daydream below and set course for the star known as David Bowie when the in-depth film hits HBO and HBO Max on April 29.