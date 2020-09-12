John C. Reilly & Fred Armisen Are Astronauts on the Edge in Showtime’s ‘Moonbase 8’ Teaser Trailer

Showtime has released the darkly funny teaser trailer for Moonbase 8. The new comedy show comes from creators, writers, and executive producers John C. Reilly, Fred Armisen, and Tim Heidecker. Even better, this comedy dream team will also be in front of the camera as the trio of leading men portraying astronauts vying for a coveted spot on a mission to the moon.

The release date of the Moonbase 8 teaser trailer is no accident. Saturday, September 12 marks the 58th anniversary of John F. Kennedy‘s “We choose to go to the moon” speech and, to celebrate, Showtime is teasing a dark comedy which follows three astronauts trying to prove they have the right stuff (heh) to go up to that big gray space rock in the sky. What begins as a seemingly serious teaser previewing the astronauts portrayed by Reilly, Armisen, and Heidecker living and working on a NASA-approved moonbase prototype. Fairly standard activities like doing math on a whiteboard and hosing off NASA vehicles quickly devolves into shenanigans like Armisen’s character maybe cutting off his own tongue.

Moonbase 8 Season 1 will consist of six half-hour episodes directed by Portlandia alum Jonathan Krisel, who also shared credits as creator, writer, and executive producer. A24 also produced the series. The new Showtime comedy is among the spate high-profile TV shows tackling the continued interest in space-related stories. Despite having the look and feel of the recently-released doc Spaceship Earth, Moonbase 8 seems more in line, tonally, with a different Netflix space-themed show: Space Force. Let’s the TV space race begin!

Moonbase 8 is coming soon to Showtime. Watch the teaser trailer below. For more, check out our round-ups of the best TV comedies on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.