‘Moonbase 8’ Reveals Its Launch, er, Release Date in Latest Trailer

The official trailer for Moonbase 8, the A24-produced comedy coming to Showtime later this year, is here. The comedy series stars John C. Reilly, Fred Armisen, and Tim Heidecker as a trio of B-team astronauts living on a base out in the Arizona desert. The trio, along with series director Jonathan Krisel (Portlandia, Baskets), share series co-creator, producer, and writer credits. So, what has this mighty quartet cooked up for us?

The trailer, which premieres just a few days after the teaser trailer was released, gives us an even better (and funnier) look at the forthcoming Showtime comedy. Reilly, Armisen, and Heidecker play NASA astronauts Cap, Skip, and Rook, respectively. All three men are hard at work attempting to qualify for what would be their first mission to the moon. Each man has poured his own hopes and dreams into this goal. However, it’s very clear all three still have a long way to go before they get to the big gray rock in the sky. The Moonbase 8 trailer teases what looks to be a promising effort from Reilly, Armisen, Heidecker, and Krisel. There’s an enticing blend of comedy and drama woven into Cap, Skip, and Rook’s adventures that should keep fans and newcomers alike satisfied. Plus, who doesn’t want to see these three suit up and play hapless astronauts?

Moonbase 8 premieres on Showtime on November 8. Watch the official trailer below. For more, why not check out the new trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2, which also happens to be a TV show set in space?

Here is the official synopsis for Moonbase 8:

Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, Moonbase 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker), and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances force the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other, and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel. Moonbase 8 is produced by A24 and Abso Lutely Productions. In addition to Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly, and Krisel, Moonbase 8 is also executive produced by Dave Kneebone, Eric Wareheim, and A24’s Ravi Nandan and Inman Young.

