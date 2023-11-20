The Big Picture Illumination Studios' new feature film Migration will be accompanied by the short film Mooned, featuring the return of Despicable Me villain Vector.

Vector, voiced by Jason Segel, was introduced in the first Despicable Me film and now his story continues as he tries to find a way back home from being stranded on the moon.

Despicable Me was a highly successful franchise, spawning multiple sequels and spin-offs, and the latest entry will be shown before Migration in theaters on December 22.

As Illumination Studios' newest feature film Migration flies into theaters this December, it'll be joined by a beloved familiar face, as Despicable Me villain Vector makes his return in the short film Mooned. Centering around the Jason Segel-voiced character, the animated short will be played before screenings of the studio's upcoming feature which is set to make its debut on Friday, December 22, with a newly released trailer giving fans their first glimpse at the character since he found himself stranded in space.

Having made his debut in the franchise's first outing back in 2010, Vector appeared as the antagonist to Steve Carell's Gru, a once-villain turned adoptive father of three orphans. That film concluded with Vector defeated and stuck on the moon while Gru returned to Earth; now, thirteen years since Despicable Me first hit theaters, Vector's story continues as Mooned chronicles his endeavors to find a way back home. Also returning alongside Segel is Pierre Coffin, animator, and Despicable Me co-director, who serves as the voice behind the franchise's iconic mascots — the minions.

Vector Helped Start a Hit Franchise With 'Despicable Me'

Close

Despicable Me was a hit upon its release, garnering positive reviews from critics (the film currently holds a very respectable score of 80% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes), while also proving to be a hit at the box office as well; the film grossed $543.2 million against its budget of $69 million, becoming 2010's ninth-highest-grossing film in the process. Since that first film, the franchise has gone on to spawn two sequels in 2013's Despicable Me 2 and 2017's Despicable Me 3, with a fourth movie slated for release next year. The sequels were joined by a spin-off prequel series centered around the franchise mascots, in Minions (2015) and Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022).

The franchise's latest entry will be in support of Illumination's newest offering, however, as it will play in theaters before Migration. The new animated feature follows the story of a family of ducks who find themselves in the unfamiliar territory of New York City as they migrate south for the winter. Written by The White Lotus creator Mike White, the film was directed by Benjamin Renner and Guylo Homsy and stars Emmy nominees Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks, alongside Caspar Jennings and newcomer Tresi Gazal. The film flocks into theaters alongside Mooned on December 22, where it will compete against releases such as the romantic comedy Anyone But You, and the latest DC comic-book movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming short below:

