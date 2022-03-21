Are you ready to learn the dark history behind the moon? Soon you will be able to and from the comfort of your home. Todat Today Lionsgate has announced that disaster movie icon Roland Emmerich's new film Moonfall is coming to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD this April.

The film follows former astronaut Jo Fowler, played by Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry, as she works to save humanity from a pending apocalyptic event. On her mission, she is joined by former coworker Brian Harper, played by Patrick Wilson of the Conjuring franchise, and K.C. Houseman, a conspiracy theorist, played by Game of Thrones' John Bradley. Together they will work to stop the Moon, which has been knocked out of orbit by a mysterious force, from colliding with the earth. The team will only have a few weeks to stop the impending doomsday event. Together they will band together to go into space, but once they arrive, they will have to face the terrifying fact that the moon is not what we believed it to be.

The film is directed by Roland Emmerich, who previously directed Independence Day. Moonfall was written by Roland Emmerich, Harald Kloser, and Spenser Cohen. Along with Berry, Wilson, and Bradley, the film also stars Donald Sutherland of Invasion of the Body Snatchers fame. Sutherland plays a NASA archivist holding on to some of the darkest secrets behind space travel.

The new Digital, Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD releases will include special features, such as audio commentary by writer/producer/director Roland Emmerich and writer/producer/composer Harald Kloser, Against Impossible Odds: Making Moonfall, which takes viewers behind the scenes of the makign of the new film, Exploring the Moon: Past, Present, and Future, KC Houseman Speaks the Truth!, a featurette that takes you behind viral videos with everyone's favorite conspiracy theorist, and Sounds of the Moon, a short feature that shows the work behind the audio effects of the film.

After its release to Digital, Moonfall will then be released to 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray on April 26, 2022. A Moonfall 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD will be available for $42.99, $39.99, and $29.96, respectively.

