If like many people you missed Roland Emmerich’s newest epic movie Moonfall in theaters, Lionsgate announced that you will be able to catch up with the outer space adventure as soon as tomorrow. The digital release of the movie is programmed to launch on April 1, with a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release to follow later on the same month. The story follows a group of astronauts who embark on a last-resort mission when the Moon is knocked from its orbit and enters a collision course with Earth.

The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital special editions will feature exclusive bonus content that will be a treat for movie and science fiction fans alike. Audio commentary will let you hear from director Emmerich himself about the details of the making of the movie, while a behind-the-scenes documentary will break down the movie’s most impactful moments.

Astronomy fans will also like to delve into a documentary that chronicles the story of the Moon itself, with scientists and astronauts sharing their experiences and what we’ve discovered so far about our natural satellite. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital special editions will also bring a collection of viral videos and a look at how the movie’s sound effects were made.

Moonfall premiered in theaters back in February and its cast features Halle Berry (John Wick 3: Parabellum), Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It), John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Michael Peña (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Charlie Plummer (Looking for Alaska), Kelly Yu (Between Us), and Donald Sutherland (The Hunger Games film series). Emmerich is known for directing disaster movies like Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow.

You can check out the full list of special features below:

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY / DVD / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary by writer/producer/director Roland Emmerich and writer/producer/composer Harald Kloser

Listen to audio commentary by writer/producer/director Roland Emmerich and writer/producer/composer Harald Kloser Against Impossible Odds: Making Moonfall Filmmakers and actors offer an insider's view of the genesis of the film, a look at the epic action scenes, and a deep dive into the most groundbreaking moments of the film.

Filmmakers and actors offer an insider's view of the genesis of the film, a look at the epic action scenes, and a deep dive into the most groundbreaking moments of the film. Exploring the Moon: Past, Present, and Future What have we learned about the Moon through the ages and where is human exploration of our nearest celestial neighbor going next? Scientists, historians, and astronauts reveal all!

What have we learned about the Moon through the ages and where is human exploration of our nearest celestial neighbor going next? Scientists, historians, and astronauts reveal all! KC Houseman Speaks the Truth! Unearth recent viral videos from Megastructurist KC Houseman.

Unearth recent viral videos from Megastructurist KC Houseman. Sounds of the Moon Discover how the filmmakers utilized a palette of unique sound effects to bring the world inside the Moon to life.

Moonfall becomes available for digital rent or purchase on April 1. The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, DVD, and On Demand will be released on April 26.

Check out the official synopsis here:

In 'Moonfall', a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award®winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

