We all know what to expect from a Roland Emmerich movie: big explosions, histrionic protagonists, and ridiculously close shaves. Moonfall includes all of these things in abundance, but places the action in and around the moon as it cascades out of orbit towards the earth, which is to say, turns it all up to one-hundred. Collider is delighted to reveal an exclusive clip from the upcoming disasterthon, and yep — "running towards danger" would be a grand understatement.

In the clip, former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) steps back into the spacesuit for what can only be presumed a suicide mission, strapping in next to conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley), and Brian Harper, another astronaut from her past (played by Patrick Wilson). With the moon — yep, let's just take a moment to digest that: the gosh darn moon — hurtling into terra firma, the three plucky heroes fly straight into it, narrowly missing chunks of debris and rock as it shatters apart. Don't Look Up, who?

We spoke to Emmerich recently, and not only did he indicate he'd only follow up Moonfall with back-to-back sequels — "I think if I do a sequel, I will make it a little bit more like the original Star Wars, the second one will have a huge cliffhanger," he said — but he opened up on why he'd consider doing one (or two, rather) in the first place:

"Yes. But only because it's interesting for me because it's about the moon, and it's not about anything else. It's about the moon and I really like what we did with the moon. That was really cool what we did with the moon. And then on top of it ends a little bit with a surprise, but I cannot give this away."

Catch the full exclusive clip below. Moonfall is set to hit theaters nationwide on February 4. Emmerich directs, with a script by Emmerich, Harald Kloser, and Spenser Cohen. The film also stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland.

Check out the exclusive clip for Moonfall and read its official synopsis below:

"In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (Bradley) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is."

