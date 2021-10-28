Those waiting for the next sci-fi epic in the wake of Dune will not have to wait long, as new images for Roland Emmerich’s upcoming sci-fi disaster film Moonfall promise an exciting adventure. Lionsgate has released new first-look images, and these initial photos are immediately striking and display the grand scope for this upcoming film. These epic insights also reveal a first look at Halle Berry’s Jo Fowler, Patrick Wilson’s Brian Harper, and John Bradley’s K.C Houseman.

For the first time, viewers get to see these majestic images of space and Earth colliding and the subsequent destruction. The photos display the grand tableau of terrifying decimation set against the infinite scale of space, contrasted with intimate close-ups of the leading cast facing this insurmountable obstacle.

The film also stars more heavy hitters such as Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland, who are not seen in the released photos.

The film is written, directed, and produced by Emmerich, who could be considered the master of the modern disaster movie with projects like Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012 under his belt. Harald Kloser, a frequent collaborator of Emmerich's, has co-written this film, in addition to producing and composing it.

Moonfall stays in line with the rest of Emmerich’s filmography. An inexplicable force sends the moon from its natural orbit hurling directly at planet Earth, threatening the very existence of our planet. With time running out, former astronaut Jo Fowler (portrayed by Academy Award winner Berry) must team up with another astronaut from her past Brian Harper (Wilson) and conspiracy theorist K.C Houseman (Bradley) as the last line of defense for humanity.

Moonfall is set to debut in theaters on February 4, 2022. Check out more first-look images below:

