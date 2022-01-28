After a two-year break due to COVID, I’m so happy to announce the Collider/IMAX screening series is back!

I knew when we brought back the screening series, we needed to do something special. We had to show a movie that would look great on a huge IMAX screen, and have a filmmaker that would make for a great post-screening Q&A. So, who better to relaunch with than Roland Emmerich and his new film Moonfall.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, or the first five minutes of the movie, Moonfall tells the story of an unlikely team of individuals (Halle Berry, John Bradley, and Patrick Wilson) who are tasked with saving the Earth when the moon is knocked off its orbit by a mysterious force and comes hurtling towards earth. Moonfall also stars Michael Peña, Donald Sutherland, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Charlie Plummer. The script was written by Emmerich, Harald Kloser, and Spenser Cohen.

Anyway, thanks to Lionsgate and IMAX, our special screening with Roland Emmerich will be Wednesday, February 2nd and start at 7pm.

If you'd like to attend this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Moonfall.” Since demand for this one will be high, in the body of the email please include why you should be one of the people that get to attend. In addition, you need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until 9am on Monday, January 31st and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening later that day.

Finally, to make the screening as safe as possible, all attendees will have to show proof of vaccination when they arrive, and everyone will have to wear a mask at all times.

Good luck with your ticket requests and can’t wait to see some of you next week.

