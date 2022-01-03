If you have been waiting in anticipation for more news and sneak peeks of upcoming sci-fi film, Moonfall, you’re about to be over the moon. Today, the film’s marketing team took to Twitter to release a brand new poster for the doomsday feature.

In the image, we see three astronauts (presumably the film’s three main characters played by Halle Berry, John Bradley, and Patrick Wilson), surrounded by stars and floating among what appear to be clouds. Above them, a giant black moon, lit up by a solar flare, looks like it's quickly tumbling down. On the moon, the words “In 2022 Humanity Will Face The Dark Side Of The Moon” are written, filling us with fear as to what chaos the moon’s dark side holds as well as making us question how many times Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon will be referenced during the film.

Slated for an exclusive release to theaters and IMAX on February 4, Moonfall, will tell a disastrous tale of the fallout following the moon being bumped from its orbit by an unknown entity. Who will step up to save Earth from its hopeful destroyer? Enter former astronaut Jo Fowler (Berry). Jo now works as a top NASA executive and takes the reins on a mission to save the world from the pressing danger that is spinning out of control on a crash collision with Earth. Jo teams up with astronaut, Brian Harper (Wilson) and conspiracy theorist, K.C. Houseman (Bradley) and the three set out to find out what secrets the moon is hiding including … what lives inside of it.

Starring alongside Bradley, Berry, and Wilson in Moonfall will be Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland. The film was directed by Roland Emmerich, who has had more than his fair share of explosion filled, dramatic sci-fi films with quotable dialogue to leave the theater with. Emmerich’s extraterrestrial and monster doomsday directing portfolio includes films such as Stargate, Independence Day, Godzilla (1998) and The Day After Tomorrow, with the director also being known for stepping outside of the sci-fi genre to helm 2000’s Revolutionary War themed film, The Patriot.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: ‘Moonfall’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far

Moonfall looks as though it will keep you on the edge of your seat and maybe even give you some giggles stemming from the film’s end-of-the-world hectic energy along with Bradley’s conspiracy theorist character who is bound to ruffle a few feathers as the team dives into the moon. All of that paired with whatever pops out of the moon (could it be the man on the moon just trying to eat some cheese?!) is sure to give audiences both a jolt and probably a snicker. See the poster for yourself and gear up to take on space when Moonfall lands in theaters on February 4.

New 'Moonfall' Trailer Shows Roland Emmerich at His Best: Absolutely Destroying the Earth Through CGI Join the space expedition in this anxiety inducing new trailer

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email