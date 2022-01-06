A new trailer for the Halle Berry action vehicle Moonfall has just dropped. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the film tells the story of an unlikely team of individuals who are tasked with saving the Earth when the moon is knocked off its orbit and comes hurtling towards earth. Emmerich is known for directing many sci-fi epics like Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow, so audiences should expect a huge spectacle equipped with fun CGI and clever one-liners, as well as stars stars Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Donald Sutherland, and Charlie Plummer.

The new trailer opens with conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (Bradley) figuring out that the moon is out of orbit. Houseman teams up with an Astronaut With a Past (Wilson) to try to warn NASA. We then meet NASA Executive Jo Fowler (Berry), who realizes that artificial intelligence is at play, and audiences are given a glimpse of an organism that looks like black sticky goo, before being shown the journey that these three characters go on together in order to save humanity.

The screenplay is written by Emmerich, Harald Kloser, and Spenser Cohen. Kloser co-wrote Emmerich's 2012, while Cohen co-wrote Netflix's sci-fi flick Extinction, so both writers seem perfect for this project. Berry seems to be starting her new year off right with this starring role in a big-budget blockbuster, in addition to directing and starring in Netflix's Bruised, and she will next be seen in Netflix's sci-fi drama The Mothership, planned for release sometime this year.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: ‘Moonfall’: Watch the First Five Minutes of Roland Emmerich’s Latest Earth Destruction MovieMoonfall seems to be this year's first big blockbuster, so that means movie buffs can start to get truly excited about going to theaters a little earlier than usual, and can expect more teases and promotional material soon.

Moonfall premieres in theaters on February 4. Check out the official trailer below:

'Moonfall' Poster Shows a Crashing Moon in Roland Emmerich's Disaster Epic I'll see you on the dark side of the moon...

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email