Roland Emmerich's latest disaster movie, Moonfall, just got an epic new trailer, giving us a more in-depth view of the action we can expect to see when the moon crashes on Earth.

The trailer opens with a voice over from Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) who tells viewers (and presumably the film’s main characters) that what they were taught about the first moon landing was incorrect. The story is that Apollo 11 lost contact with Earth for 2 minutes during the first moon landing mission on July 20, 1969. This, Sutherland tells us, was a lie. He goes on to say what actually happened was much darker and mysterious and was “kept hidden for 50 years”. Something that is “now too late to stop”. To keep up the mystery and suspense, Sutherland’s character adds in, “This planet has suffered five extinctions. This is going to be the sixth.”

What follows the voiceover is absolute chaos. The trailer shows us massive floods and tsunamis, civil unrest, fires, alien like creatures, and a mass evacuation of the entire West Coast. Following all of the disasters, the teaser cuts to a clip of Halle Berry (Catwoman), Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring), and John Bradley (Game of Thrones) sailing towards the epicenter of the moon in their spacecraft before the trailer cuts out.

The new action-adventure, doomsday thriller will be centered around a former astronaut-turned NASA executive, Jo Fowler (Berry), as she sets off to join forces with astronaut Brian Harper (Wilson) and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (Bradley) on a seemingly impossible, high stakes mission to save Earth from an inevitable collision with the moon – and what lives inside of it. On their journey, they will discover that, as they were warned by Sutherland’s character, the moon isn’t all that it appears to be.

Emmerich is a master of disaster movies, having directed Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, 2012 and even the 1998 Godzilla disaster (by which we mean the actual movie, not the plot of it), so seeing him back on the director's chair for another big-budget, epic disaster film full of ridiculous science, ludicrous surprises and plenty of destruction in the new trailer should keep fans excited until the film's release.

Moonfall is set to debut in theaters on February 4, 2022. Watch the new trailer below:

