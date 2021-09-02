If you're ready to watch Americans once again not go quietly into the night, look no further than the new teaser for Roland Emmerich's new action epic Moonfall. The director is best known for his thrilling, high-stakes sci-fi movies like Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012. Drawing another speculative science-fiction premise, Moonfall follows a group of people who attempt to save Earth when the Moon begins to collide with it.

As always, Emmerich's science fiction films lean heavily towards the "fiction" part, since the Moon starts to head towards Earth after a mysterious force knocks it from its orbit (are the aliens from Independence Day and Independence Day: Resurgence back?). Naturally, a ragtag team of hopefuls must band together to help save the Earth, including NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler, astronaut Brian Harper and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman. When they launch their trip into space, they find out that the Moon is not what we think it is.

While I will admit the plot sounds nothing spectacular, particularly if you're already deep into sci-fi movies and books, that final questioning thought does really make me want to find out what the Moon is. Halle Berry will star as Fowler, with Patrick Wilson starring as Harper and Game of Thrones' John Bradley as Houseman. Rounding out the rest of the cast is Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland.

The teaser trailer really is just that — a teaser. We don't really get that much footage, but the images we do see really show off the amazing special effects and what a large budget can buy. The intense footage and action sequences do prove that Emmerich is truly the Michael Bay of sci-fi. A good disaster movie is always somewhat comforting in its formulaic plot but energetic action, and hopefully Moonfall will provide some good popcorn entertainment next year.

Moonfall will premiere on February 4, 2022. Check out the first teaser below:

