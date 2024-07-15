The Big Picture Get ready for the return of Susan Ryeland and Atticus Pünd in Moonflower Murders on Masterpiece this Fall!

The series promises a thrilling mystery set in a British country hotel with a talented ensemble cast.

Fans can catch all six drama-filled episodes starting September 15 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS app.

Moonflower Murders is finally coming to Masterpiece this Fall and what a delight that is indeed! According to PBS, the series adaptation, which is inspired by Anthony Horowitz’s 2020 bestseller of the same name, will premiere on Sunday, September 15, and will see Lesley Manville’s Susan Ryeland return for yet another mystery with Timothy McMullan’s Atticus Pünd. As fans know, it’s been almost a year since the series wrapped filming in December 2023, with many counting down till its premiere date, but now the wait will soon be over as Fall draws closer than ever.

Promising to be as successful as Horowitz's acclaimed novel, Moonflower Murders focuses on Susan living in Crete with her long-time boyfriend, Andreas, after leaving her previous life. Unfortunately, the honeymoon phase is disturbed by a murder committed at a British country hotel eight years ago. Alan Conway visited the hotel and wrote a novel based on what happened there, while Cecily Treherne, who helps manage the hotel, read the book and believed the wrong man had been arrested. But now she has disappeared. Will Susan be able to solve this dreadful mystery in time before it’s too late?

The New And Returning Stars In 'Moonflower Murders'

Back in May, PBS Masterpiece released the very first trailer for Moonflower Murders, as seen above, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect in the series, which will comprise six drama-filled episodes. Speaking of the cast, of course, viewers will see Manville (The Crown) lead the series as the "smart and feisty amateur sleuth Susan" alongside McMullan (Patrick Melrose) as the "famous literary detective Atticus." Other returning stars are Alexandros Logothetis as Andreas, Daniel Mays as Locke/Chubb, Claire Rushbrook as Kate, Conleth Hill as Alan Conway, Matthew Beard as James, and Sanjeev Kohli as Sajid Khan. Similarly, new cast members include Mark Gatiss as Parris/Berlin, Rosalie Craig as Lisa/Melissa, Pippa Bennett-Warner as Madeline and Adrian Rawlins as Lawrence/Lance. On the other hand, executive producers of the series include Jill Green and Eleventh Hour Films, with the BBC serving as the UK partner for the production.

All six episodes of Moonflower Murders will air on Sundays, September 15 to October 20, at 9 p.m. ET on MASTERPIECE on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS app. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.