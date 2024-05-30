The Big Picture Moonflower Murders premieres on PBS September 15, following Susan Ryeland solving a mystery with Atticus Pünd.

The series, based on a 2020 best-selling novel by Anthony Horowitz, promises more drama and intriguing murders.

Executive producers include Jill Green and Eleventh Hour Films, with global distribution by Sony Pictures Television.

The upcoming British TV series Moonflower Murders, which is a follow-up to the acclaimed murder mystery show Magpie Murders, finally has a release date as confirmed by Deadline. It is set to premiere on September 15 on PBS and will follow Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) solving a mystery alongside Atticus Pünd (Tim McMullan).

Based on the 2020 best-selling mystery novel of the same name by Anthony Horowitz, Moonflower Murders carries on from where Magpie Murders ended; Susan has withdrawn from the harrowing world of publishing to go live with her longtime boyfriend, Andreas (Alexandros Logothetis). However, she eventually returns to London after being asked to investigate a mystery relating to Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), the author of the Atticus Pünd mysteries, whose death impacted her life in Magpie Murders.

As the second novel in Horowitz’s Susan Ryeland series, Moonflower Murders promises to provide as much drama as its prequel or even more. Furthermore, besides Manville, McMullan, Hill, and Logothetis, the series stars Daniel Mays as Locke/Chubb, Claire Rushbrook as Kate, Matthew Beard as James, Sanjeev Kohli as Sajid Khan, Mark Gatiss as Parris/Berlin, Rosalie Craig as Lisa/Melissa, Pippa Bennett-Warner as Madeline and Adrian Rawlins as Lawrence/Lance.

Lesley Manville WIll Solve New and More Interesting Murders in 'Moonflower'

In addition to releasing the premiere date of Moonflower Murders, PBS Masterpiece has dropped the first trailer for the series. Meanwhile, Jill Green and Eleventh Hour Films serve as executive producers while BBC is the UK partner on the production. It is also an Eleventh Hour Films production in association with Salt Films for Masterpiece and BBC One.

Adapted by Horowitz, the new show is expected to perform as well as Magpie Murders which aired on PBS in 2022 and amassed over 5.5 million viewers. Not to mention, it has been streamed over 3.1 million times. Global distribution for Moonflower Murders is handled by Sony Pictures Television and PBS Distribution in North America.

