It looks like this moon colony is shutting down operations. AMC+ has just announced that it will not be bringing Moonhaven back for a second season after all. The streamer is canceling Moonhaven after only one season. This follows the news of its renewal for a second season, which was announced this July. Season 2 of Moonhaven was supposed to air in 2023.

The shocking news comes just days after AMC Networks announced that it would be pursuing sweeping and drastic cost-cutting measures. Moonhaven's cancellation also follows news that CEO Christina Spade is stepping down from her position. The company is also laying off 20% of its staff. It looks like Moonhaven's cancellation is only one of the many casualties of the company's financial squeeze.

Still, it is surprising that Moonhaven should fall victim to such restructuring as the series had a strong performance for the streaming app. AMC Networks was not shy about Moonhaven's success, noting that the series was its most-watched AMC+ exclusive series as well as the most-watched new series only behind Dark Winds.

Moonhaven was created by Peter Ocko, who also served as the series showrunner. The series focused on a colony on the Moon that might just hold the key to preserving life on Earth. The series is set 100 years into the future. And follows Bella Sway, a smuggler who finds herself stuck in the isolated colony of Moonhaven, which touts itself to be a utopian space full of miraculous occurrences. But Bella soon becomes skeptical of the goings-on behind the colony and embarks on a mission to discover the truth and save the Earth. The series starred Dominic Monaghan, Emma McDonald, Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer, Joe Manganiello, Kadeem Hardison, and Yazzmin Newell.

News of the series' cancelation will surely devastate the show's fans, and one can only wonder how AMC+ will fill the series gap, and what other shows might be on the chopping block. As to what direction Season 2 of Moonhaven would have taken we may never know. Of the series previous renewal Ocko said, "I couldn't be more excited to return to the Moon and continue our story with this amazing cast and crew." He continued, "AMC+ has been a wonderful partner in bringing our world to life, and we can't wait to continue the journey."

