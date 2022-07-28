AMC Networks has announced that they are renewing their sci-fi thriller Moonhaven for a second season, just ahead of the penultimate episodes of season 1, airing tonight on AMC+.

​​​​​​Created by Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Black Sails, Elementary, Pushing Daisies), the first season of Moonhaven will consist of six episodes, with its finale set to air on August 4 on AMC+. The second season will once again contain six episodes and will be makings it's way to AMC+ sometime in 2023. Since its premiere earlier this month, Moonhaven has become the #1 most watched exclusive series and the #2 most watched new series in the streamer’s history, behind only the breakout Western noir crime drama Dark Winds. “This is such an engaging and entertaining series, brilliantly conceived and run by Peter. The story is suspenseful, provocative, and prescient, and features a phenomenal cast that delivers mesmerizing performances,” said Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “What Peter and the team are crafting for season two is next level, and the fans will be thrilled.”

Moonhaven takes place 100 years in the future on a utopian Moon colony, the titular Moonhaven. The series follows a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler named Bella Sway, played by Emma McDonald (Queens of Mystery) who finds herself stuck on the station and being accused of a crime she did not commit. The Moonhaven is a base that focused on finding a solution to a civilization ending catastrophe that will soon befall the Earth. While stuck on the station, Sway finds herself pulled into a plot to steal the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles. Along with a local detective, Paul Serno, played by Dominic Monaghan (Lost), the pair set out to stop the forces that would try to destroy the Earth's last hope of survival.

Image via AMC+

Along with being its creator, Ocko also serves as the series showrunner on the series as well as an executive producer alongside Deb Spera Moonhaven is an AMC Studios production and an AMC+ original. Along with McDonald and Monaghan, the cast of the utopian drama includes Amara Karan (Doctor Who), Ayelet Zurer (Losing Alice), Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Kadeem Hardison (Black Monday), and Yazzmin Newell (The Last Tree). “I couldn’t be more excited to return to the Moon and continue our story with this amazing cast and crew,” Ocko said. “AMC+ has been a wonderful partner in bringing our world to life, and we can’t wait to continue the journey.”

The penultimate episode of Moonhaven airs tonight on AMC+ with the season 1 finale airing next week on August 4. Season 2 of the utopian drama series will premiere in 2023.