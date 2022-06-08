AMC+ has debuted the trailer for their original sci-fi thriller Moonhaven. The upcoming series from creator Peter Ocko (Elementary) will premiere exclusively on the AMC streaming service and will air the first and second episodes of the series on July 7. Set 100 years in the future, Moonhaven explores the idea of creating a utopian colony on another planet in an attempt to save Earth.

The images of Moonhaven show fantastical settings contrasted against stark spacecrafts, and everyone is dressed in simple garb, presumably for unity and efficiency. According to the trailer, Earth is in climate peril, buried under clouds of smog. Still, somehow in the coming century, cities rise up in typical sci-fi fashion with spires displaying ads on building faces for the flying shuttles humans use for travel. A government official is addressing the people of Earth, encouraging humans that the planet's condition is looking up, and that society is no longer facing a climate that seeks to destroy humankind. As she says this, shots of crumbling lean-to's, lightning striking the earth and armored guards in a cloud of gas and explosions flash before a shot of a shuttle breaks through Moonhaven's atmosphere. "The mission of Moonhaven isn't simply about solving the crushing problems of our planet. It's about solving us," she says.

Upon our protagonist's crash-landing to the Moon, where the aptly-named Moonhaven resides, we see that the 500 square miles of land sectioned off for the utopian society is lush with greenery and water. People are dressed brightly and the architecture in the background is whimsical. The pilot and smuggler Bella Sway, played by Emma McDonald (Queens of Mystery), is inherently suspicious of the world she's just marooned herself on. "Moonhaven isn't a people. It's a purpose," the community pledges, working with a coveted A.I. intelligence responsible for the so-called miracles that will solve Earth's problems.

Image via AMC+

Immediately there is a distinction established between the community of Moonhaven and the sinister "Earthers," or "Earth extremists" who seek to gain control of the A.I. intelligence. When murder arrives in Moonhaven shortly after Bella, someone within the community is not who they say they are, and they're trying to pin it all on Bella. In order to clear her name and save Earth from those trying to destroy its last hope of survival, Bella must partner with a local detective before it's too late.

The show features Dominic Monaghan (Lost), Ayelet Zurer(Losing Alice), Amara Karan (Doctor Who), Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Yazzmin Newell (The Last Tree) and Kadeem Hardison (Black Monday). Moonhaven is an AMC Studios production and an AMC+ original, executive produced by Ocko and Deb Spera. AMC+ features other original shows like Gangs of London, The North Water, The Beast Must Die, and Anna.

The first two episodes of Moonhaven will premiere on AMC+ on July 7 and air weekly. Check out the trailer below: