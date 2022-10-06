Glenn Caron's big announcement from October 3 is no longer a tease. He announced on Twitter on October 5 that Moonlighting is "getting ready for streaming" and will make its way to a streaming platform. In the tweet, Caron mentioned that he and Disney put their heads together and have come up with a plan, which led people to speculate a Moonlighting reboot was in the works. But with the news that he wants to put the series on a streaming service, this excited fans, with some saying the show left a big impression on them and that they were looking forward to seeing it once more.

The project is "ambitious," and will have "lots of moving parts," and "it could take quite a while." Carron added, "I wanted you [the fans] to be the first to know." Moonlighting, up to now, has not been available on any streaming platform, and there is no way to purchase physical copies, as the DVD sets are out of print. The mention of "lots of moving parts" and that things could "take a while," could be a reference to the issue of music licensing.

In an interview with The Wrap in March, Carron said Disney executives told him the issue was that "the show is just larded with music. None of those rights have been sewn up, and we [Disney and Carron] believe would be cost prohibitive to go get them now." Disney tried to convince him to swap out the songs with ones that were cheaper to license, and Carron dropped the conversations. But it looks like music licensing will no longer be an issue.

Image via ABC

RELATED: Bruce Willis Denies Selling His Digital Likeness to Deepfake Company

Moonlighting is a dramedy series that aired on ABC from 1985 to 1989 and stars Cybill Shepherd as Maddie Hayes, a former model who has a bit of bad luck when her accountant embezzles her money. All she has left to her name are a few failing businesses, one of them being the City of Angels Detective Agency, headed up by David Addison Jr., played by Bruce Willis. Despite Maddie's desire to sell the business, David convinces her to keep it, and the two run it together. Moonlighting focuses on cases that are investigated by the agency, renamed Blue Moon Detective Agency since Maddie is best known for being the spokesperson for Blue Moon shampoo. The series was the first introduction of Willis to audiences (and led to him being cast in Die Hard) and brought Shepherd back into the limelight.

There is no indication as to when the series will be ready for streaming, or what streaming platform it will be on, so keep an eye on Collider for further details. You can read Caron's announcement below: