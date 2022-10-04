The creator of Moonlighting has taken to social media to raise speculation that a reboot of the 1980s comedy-drama may be in the works. Glenn Gordon Caron revealed on Twitter that he'd met up with Disney and a big announcement was coming will be made on Wednesday.

Rumors about a potential reboot have been circulating for years with the idea facing numerous challenges. Fans of the show have long demanded a return of Moonlighting, but to date, it has only remained as speculation and rumors... that is until now. “Disney and I have put our heads together and come up with a plan. Big announcement Wednesday!!!” Caron wrote on Twitter. The post was accompanied by an image of Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis, who starred in the original series as private detectives Madolyn ‘Maddie’ Hayes and David Addison.

In an interview with IndieWire back in 2017, Caron indicated he’d been approached about Moonlighting returning to television, but was torn about whether or not he should. However, he also acknowledged he did have some ideas if it was to return. “Maybe you do it with Channing Tatum and Emma Stone? Or for a moment I had this idea of doing it [again] with Bruce and Cybill,” Caron said. “I can’t tell you all the ideas I’ve had. But at the same time there’s a voice in my head that goes, ‘leave well enough alone.’ I have this debate with myself constantly.”

Moonlighting was a comedy-drama series that ran from March 3 1985 to May 4 1989 on ABC. The series ran for a total of sixty-seven episodes, focusing on cases investigated by the Blue Moon Detective Agency run by a former high-fashion model (Shepherd) left bankrupt by her embezzling accountant and a detective of another agency at risk of going bankrupt (Willis). Shepherd and Willis are joined by Allyce Beasley as receptionist Agnes DiPesto, Curtis Armstrong as junior detective Herbert Viola, and Jack Blessing as MacGillicudy.

Caron credited the end of the series to 'a bunch of things' he had no control over, “There was a huge writers strike that went on for what seemed like forever. Cybill got pregnant with twins, so she wasn’t able to work for an extended period of time. And Bruce suddenly became a movie star… It wasn’t meant to be.” Caron also added that he regrets he didn’t allow ABC to continue merchandising Moonlighting. “I thought that diminished the show. I look back on that and think, what a fool!” Perhaps the second time's the charm.

A joint announcement by Disney and Caron is expected on Wednesday, October 5. Check out Caron's tweet below: