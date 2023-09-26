The Big Picture Moonlighting was a hit show from 1985 to 1989, known for its unique combination of mystery, drama, comedy, and the chemistry between the stars Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd.

ABC's Moonlighting brought in millions of viewers during its run from 1985 to 1989 with its creative combination of mystery, drama, comedy, and chemistry between its stars. It was also a series that introduced Bruce Willis to the world — whose career soared to new heights since appearing on the series — having starred in several sought-after titles after, like Die Hard, Pulp Fiction, and The Sixth Sense. Although the series received praise for many reasons, one of its standout qualities was its capacity to broaden television by providing it a cinematic perspective. Unfortunately, despite the show's indelible mark on the television landscape, the series has been absent from streaming platforms. Now, thanks in large part to Hulu, all five seasons of Moonlighting will be available to stream on the platform starting October 10.

Making the show available for streaming has not been an easy journey, as the main issue has been acquiring rights to all of the music used in the show; however, music licensing appears to be no longer an issue. Of course, the announcement was a huge surprise (and a long time coming, for the most part), but it wasn't the first time fans received great news about the beloved show. In fact, series creator Glenn Gordon Caron revealed last year that he had laid out "big" plans for Moonlighting, which turned out to be a plan to sell reruns of the show.

While a reboot would have been a wonderful treat for longtime fans of the show, releasing reruns — which is an "ambitious project," according to Caron — was enough to fill the Maddie Hayes and David Addison void. And now that the show will be gracing the small screen once again, all of Moonlighting's 67 episodes were also reportedly remastered in high definition.

Romantic Tension Contributed to the Show’s Success

Moonlighting chronicles the life of a broke fashion model who had her money embezzled by her accountant. With only a few declining businesses left, one of which is the City of Angels Detective Agency (renamed Blue Moon Detective Agency, as she used to be a spokesperson for a shampoo brand called Blue Moon), Maddie Hayes (Cybill Shepherd) initially plans to sell it, though Willis's David convinces her to do otherwise.

While there are plenty of reasons why Moonlighting was such a successful dramedy — with the series' tone as one of the notable factors — the chemistry between Willis and Shepherd made millions of viewers across America tune in for more. Unfortunately, their pairing also arguably caused the show's downfall, as it ultimately lost its steam after the on-screen couple became official, making viewers lose their anticipation and excitement over David and Maddie's sexual tension.

Moonlighting also stars Curtis Armstrong as Herbert Viola, Allyce Beasley as Agnes DiPesto, Jack Blessing as MacGillicudy, Dennis Dugan as Walter Bishop, and Charles Rocket as Richard Addison.