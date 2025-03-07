After an unexpected delay, it looks like Netflix is finally ready to release Moonrise. Originally slated for a 2024 debut, the anime has now locked in a specific release date and the streamer teased it today with some first-look photos of the story. The futuristic sci-fi and action show centers around a conflict between the people who live on Earth and some evolved beings fighting to keep their territory on the Moon. The anime is set to premiere on April 10.

The images tease Moonrise's visuals and character design. The visuals from the Moon suggest that the anime series will take on an epic approach to its outer space section, with huge and detailed scenarios that will set the stage for some impressive conflicts. The action in Moonrise looks like a mix of some magic elements and full-blown fistfights and shootouts.

The official description that Netflix provided for the anime series hints at some major stakes in the first few episodes. It reads: "What happens when Earth's peaceful existence clashes with the Moon's fight for independence?" What may be curious about the story is that there is no indication that Moon is fighting for no reason. The trailer released last year suggested that the characters from Earth are the ones who are invading a territory, which should bring some strong moral conflicts to the story.

'Moonrise' Assembles Some Anime Heavyweights