Although Bruce Willis is often named as part of the “Planet Hollywood” trio that includes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, he is certainly not only defined by his roles in action films. John McClane of the Die Hard franchise is undeniably one of the most influential action heroes of all-time, but Willis was also a very versatile actor who worked alongside great auteurs like Rian Johnson, Robert Zemeckis, M. Night Shyamalan, Terry Gilliam, and Richard Linklater. Although Willis has sadly retired from acting due to his diagnosis with aphasia, he did some of the most interesting work of his entire career within the past decade. Willis appeared in Wes Anderson’s charming coming-of-age dramedy Moonrise Kingdom, and he was so good that it is a tragedy that they didn’t get to collaborate on any other films together.

Who Does Bruce Willis Play in 'Moonrise Kingdom?'