As we celebrate the arrival of Asteroid City, the latest film from the unique hand of director Wes Anderson which has already been met with huge acclaim from audiences and critics, Focus Features has taken a look back 11 years to one of the director's greatest ever films. Moonrise Kingdom is a captivating film that effortlessly transported viewers into a whimsical world of adolescent love and adventure.

Set on a small island in the 1960s, the story follows two young misfits, Sam (Jared Gilman) and Suzy (Kara Hayward), as they embark on a daring escape from their mundane lives. The film's enchanting narrative is buoyed by exceptional performances from a stellar cast, including Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, and the remarkable young leads. The movie is a heartwarming tribute to youthful innocence and the transformative power of love, making it one of the director's most extraordinary pieces of work. Focus has released an interview featuring Gilman and Hayward as they look back on their experiences working alongside Anderson, beginning with the initial moments of how they were first cast—and the first time they saw their director in the flesh.

The Tallest Human Being in the World Teaches You to Kayak

"The first time I ever saw Wes Anderson, he was walking down the corridor towards me and I thought that he was the tallest human being I'd ever seen in my entire life," said Hayward. "Of course, he was wearing corduroy. I had seen The Royal Tenenbaums beforehand, and after getting the job, I went down a Wes rabbit hole to get into the mindset and figure out what he likes."

Gilman revealed that he and Hayward would turn up to Camp Ivanhoe once a week, very early in the day, to essentially get into character and get more familiar with what Anderson needed from them—but being 12-year-olds in a summer camp, it also just amounted to having fun. The pair also disclosed that Anderson had them writing letters to each other, just as in the movie, and sending them to each other in the mail to help with their character studies. Gilman recalled:

"The month before filming, we would turn up to the camp once a week or so, we did it like four or five times, we would rehearse scenes together, and I had to learn how to fry and flip a fish, and do kayaking lessons. We wrote letters to each other, he had us completing letters. We were actually mailing each other, we were at the mercy of the postal service!"

Image via Indian Paintbrush

Reunions, Fat Cats and Gratitude

Besides, of course, the guiding hand of Anderson, Asteroid City also brings back a number of actors who joined in the Wes of it all over a decade ago in Moonrise Kingdom. Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bob Balaban, Jake Ryan and, as previously mentioned, Edward Norton all appear in both films, making it a true Camp Ivanhoe reunion for Anderson. Hayward lit up when talking about Schwartzman, as well as Frances McDormand who played her mother in Moonrise Kingdom. Hayward shared:

"I remember we were with Jason Schwartzman a lot, he's an angel. He kept us kids amused the whole time, he's a good guy. I still think 'what would Frances McDormand do?' whenever I'm on a set. I mean, everyone was really kind to us, we had a great first experience and everybody couldn't have been nicer."

One pairing that did make it beyond Moonrise Kingdom for real was between Hayward and Suzy's on-screen cat, Tabby—whose real name is Gino. Gino, it would appear, has lived with Hayward ever since, and has been very well looked after over the following decade—even if he's still something of a diva following his time in front of the cameras. She went on to say:

"Yes, his name is Gino, he is home with my family right now. He's a chunky kitty, he is a big cat, he has made himself my father's cat I am going to be honest, he is in love with my dad. Gino is a good boy. All he does is pull a star act. He did have an awareness of the camera, he would pose for the camera and would turn on the second someone said 'action!'"

Finally, the pair reflected on the start it gave both of their careers, and the love for film and acting that working with Anderson had given them. Hayward praised Anderson for giving her more confidence, while Gilman said he fell in love with the filmmaking process as a result of all he had learned on Moonrise Kingdom. "It set up my whole career for me, it taught me exactly what I wanted to do with my life, it made me more confident that I could get out there and do this thing I could never imagine doing," said Hayward.

Gilman added, "It gave me a point of reference for how to make a movie, it made me really fall in love with the process of being on set, shooting scenes and it made me really want to be an actor. It's responsible for the later parts that I've had, and I'm just really thankful."

You can see the full 11-year reunion of Moonrise Kingdom between Jared Gilman and Kara Hayward down below. Asteroid City is now playing in theaters.