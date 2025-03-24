Fans of epic science fiction action look to be in for a treat with Netflix's upcoming anime Moonrise. We've gotten our first real glimpse at the series in its recently released trailer, and alongside general visual splendor, it shows off some of our favorite sci-fi trappings, like hulking space vessels, futuristic weaponry, and flashy combat. This all comes together to tell the story of a battle for Earth's moon.

The series' official description provided by Netflix gives us some info about this conflict and Moonrise's hero, reading:

"In a not-too-distant future, humanity has established a loosely organized world government with everything managed by an international AI network called Sapientia. People live peaceful lives by loyally obeying its rational decisions. However, Sapientia’s lunar development project, which sends criminals and pollutants to the Moon to maintain Earth’s peace, creates disparity and poverty on the Moon, sparking a catalyst for war. Jacob "Jack" Shadow gets caught up in this conflict after losing his family to a terrorist bombing by the Moon's rebel army. Vowing revenge, Jack joins the Earth army as a scout on the Moon, only to discover an unexpected leader among the resistance forces."

You can check out protagonist Jack Shadow and the army he battles in the trailer below.

Legends of Anime & Manga Worked on 'Moonrise'

Moonrise is based upon a novel by Japanese science fiction and fantasy writer Tou Ubukata. Alongside his novels, Ubukata has also worked on manga and many anime series and films, including international hits like Ghost in the Shell and Psycho-Pass. Bringing Ubukata's Moonrise to the world of animation is director Masashi Koizuka, whose previous work includes the second and third seasons of Attack on Titan. The Netflix series is also being produced by WIT Studios, the animation studio behind hits like Vinland Saga, Spy x Family, and the first three seasons of Attack on Titan.

Another huge name attached to Moonrise is Hiromu Arakawa, the mangaka responsible for the enormously successful manga and anime property Fullmetal Alchemist. For Moonrise, Arakawa created the original character designs. With so many massive names attached, it seems Moonrise may very well live up to Netflix's promise of being an "all-original masterpiece."

You can check out Moonrise for yourself when it begins streaming on Netflix on April 10, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for more anime and streaming news.