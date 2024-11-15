As a kid, my favorite show was The Dukes of Hazzard. I still have clear memories of going out to eat with my family and then coming home to watch the Duke boys fly around in that cool-looking orange 1969 Dodge Charger. Debuting in 1979 and lasting for seven seasons, The Dukes of Hazzard was one of the biggest shows on TV, a series so much a part of pop culture that cut-off shorts are called Daisy Dukes because of Catherine Bach's character.

To watch it now is to see a show that's not only a little silly because of how outdated it is, with Bo (John Schneider) and Luke (Tom Wopat) trying to avoid Boss Hogg (Sorrell Booke) and Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane (James Best) every week, but one that's also controversial thanks to the Dukes naming their car the General Lee and having a Confederate Battle Standard on the roof. Still, the show itself was light family fare, but it's actually born from a much more raw action movie you've probably never seen before called Moonrunners.

'The Dukes of Hazzard' Was Broadcast on CBS

Despite the controversy that surrounds The Dukes of Hazzard now, it was a huge hit for CBS. It was simple fun, with a story about good-looking young good guys and silly bad guys getting into car chases and our heroes outsmarting the villains at the end. Laid over it was the voice of singer Waylon Jennings, who narrated the action as the Balladeer and sang the "Good Ol' Boys" theme song. You could watch The Dukes of Hazzard and love it whether you were eight or eighty.

The series was created by Gy Waldron, who, at the age of 92, is still with us today. He has been a writer and producer throughout his career, but The Dukes of Hazzard was by far his biggest success. None of it would have happened, though, without a movie he made just a few years earlier called Moonrunners. Now, you may have never heard of it or seen it (Moonrunners only has 404 ratings on IMDb), but if you ever do, you'll find a movie that is extremely similar to the series.

Series Creator Gy Waldron Directed 'Moonrunners'

Moonrunners was both written and directed by Gy Waldron. In a 2013 interview with Kickin' it Old School, Waldron explained how Moonrunners came to be. During a talk with a United Artists executive, he found out that the movie booked into theaters the most was a 1958 low-budget film with moonshiners and car chases called Thunder Road, starring Robert Mitchum. Waldron said, "It had booked somewhere, usually as a double feature every weekend for over TWENTY YEARS. The exec told me that he thought the market was ready for another one."

Waldron was already halfway done with a low-budget script with characters based on his family, including his grandfather, Jesse. Moonrunners fittingly starred Robert Mitchum's son, James Mitchum, and Kiel Martin as two cousins named Grady and Bobby Lee Hagg, working for their Uncle Jesse (Arthur Hunnicutt) as bootleggers for his liquor. Sound familiar?

'Moonrunners' and 'The Dukes of Hazzard' Have Many Similarities

Image via CBS

After Moonrunners, Gy Waldron met with a Warner Bros. producer who wanted a TV series about urban high school kids. When the producer asked to see some of Waldron's material, which led to him seeing Moonrunners, he changed his mind. Walrdon said, "He screened it and called me in the middle of the night and said to forget the kid's show and asked if there was any way I could re-write Moonrunners into a one-hour series action comedy."

Gy Waldron did just that, and the series was quickly picked. There are a plethora of similarities between Moonrunners and The Dukes of Hazzard. While their names are different, Bo and Luke Duke are just different versions of Grady and Bobby Lee Hagg, although the Haggs didn't have a car as cool as the General Lee. Uncle Jesse is in both the movie and the film, as are the characters of Cooter and Sheriff Rosco Coltrane (played by different actors) and a place called The Boar's Nest. Even Waylon Jennings is in both the show and the movie as the Balladeer, with his music included, too. Moonrunners is a simple film with subpar dialogue, but the car chases are thrilling enough to keep you invested. It's arguably not as good as The Dukes of Hazzard, but it's a great companion piece to go with it.

Moonrunners Release Date May 14, 1975 Director Gy Waldron Runtime 110 minutes Cast James Mitchum , Kiel Martin , Arthur Hunnicutt , Waylon Jennings , George McFarland , Bruce Atkins , Bill Gribble , Ben Jones

Moonrunners is not currently available for streaming, but a DVD can be purchased on Amazon.

