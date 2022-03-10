Fans have a new look at the upcoming science-fiction romantic comedy Moonshot. Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming HBO Max film.

The trailer begins at a coffee shop inside a college bookstore, where Walt (Cole Sprouse) talks to Sophie (Lana Condor) about her boyfriend Calvin (Mason Gooding), who is currently on Mars. It then shows how difficult their long distance relationship is for Sophie, who decides to enroll in the Mars program so that she can be with him. Although Walt is there to say goodbye to Sophie, he sneaks onto the ship and also goes into space. Walt then explains how he's dreamed about going to Mars since he was a child, and that Sophie can help make that dream come true. To avoid people finding out that Walt snuck onto the ship, the trailer shows Walt pretending to be Sophie's boyfriend. It also shows Walt helping Sophie have fun on their trip to Mars.

Condor's previous work includes 2019's Summer Night (directed by Joseph Cross), Alita: Battle Angel (directed by Robert Rodriguez), and 2018's To All the Boys I've Ever Loved Before (directed by Susan Johnson). She will also appear in director Dave Green's upcoming live action/animated film Coyote vs Acme, which is based on the Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote. Sprouse's other work includes playing Judhead Jones in The CW's Riverdale, 2019's Five Feet Apart (directed by Justin Baldoni), and 2008's Adventures in Appletown (directed by Robert Moresco). Joining Condor and Sprouse in the film will be Emily Rudd and Zach Braff. Braff will also star in the upcoming remake of Cheaper by the Dozen (directed by Gail Lerner) for Disney+, which is also scheduled to be released this month.

The film was directed by Christopher Winterbauer. He previously directed the 2019 film Wyrm. The film's script was written by Max Taxe. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jill McElroy, and Jenna Sarkin are producers for the film. Berlanti and Schechter are also executive producers on Riverdale. The film is part of a four-picture deal between Berlanti and Schechter with WarnerMedia. The two previously produced the 2020 HBO Max film Unpregnant, which was directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg. Michael Riley McGrath, Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey, Paulina Sussman, Dana Fox, and Michelle Morrissey are executive producers for the film. The film is being produced by New Line Cinema, Berlanti Schechter Films, and Entertainment 360.

Moonshot is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max on March 31. In the meantime, fans can check out the new trailer below:

