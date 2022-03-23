One of the greatest trends that has come from the rise of streaming and name brand studios creating their own services is that it allows filmmakers to still make those mid-budget films that traditionally don't go to the theaters anymore, especially in the realm of the comedy genre. HBO Max is one of them, from films like An American Pickle and 8-Bit Christmas to the forthcoming remakes of House Party and The Father Of The Bride, the WB-owned service has delivered the kinds of films that have recently been absent from the big screen. Moonshot is a key example of the kind of film streaming has given a new life to; a quirky little sci-fi romantic comedy starring two YA darlings and an impressive supporting cast. The film comes from TV mega-producer Greg Berlanti, who alongside being the brainchild of The CW hits like Riverdale and the Arrowverse shows, has also found his way into the movie world, directing the critically acclaimed LGBTQ rom-com Love Simon, and producing the surprise hit Free Guy as well as Unpregnant which was one of the very first films Warner Bros released via HBO Max. Indie director Christopher Winterbauer directed the film, in his first mainstream gig from a script by first-time screenwriter Max Taxe.

With Moonshot, HBO Max is also trying to capitalize off of the success of similar movies from other services such as the To All The Boys and The Kissing Booth franchises at Netflix, which both appeal directly to a Young Adult audience, a winning formula that has worked time and time again. With a release date that is just around the corner, here is your helpful guide on everything you need to know about Moonshot.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Related:‘Riverdale’: Cole Sprouse on How His Serpents Alliance Will Affect "Bughead" and Archie

Watch the Official Trailer for Moonshot

The official trailer for Moonshot was released online by Warner Bros and HBO Max on March 10, 2022. The two-minute and forty-second spot gives audiences a good glimpse at the overall feel of the film, which shows shades of the sci-fi elements of Voyagers, Passengers, and The Space Between Us, and the YA angst of something akin to Paper Towns. The trailer is cleverly set to the Coldplay and BTS hit "My Universe", which is right in line with an intergalactic YA comedy such as this.

Moonshot will hit HBO Max on March 31, 2022. The film was initially set to release on March 24, 2022, but was eventually pushed back a week for unknown reasons. Moonshot will be going up against several other major streaming titles that weekend including Judd Apatow's The Bubble on Netflix and the Disney+ tween musical Better Nate Than Ever, which means there is something new on streaming for everyone that weekend.

What Is Moonshot Even About?

Moonshot is set in the not too distant future and largely focuses around Sophie and Walt, two twenty-somethings who initially seem to have different aspirations in life. Sophie's long term boyfriend, the handsome Calvin, has recently relocated to Mars (yes, the planet) for the job of a lifetime. While struggling with the hardships of a long distant relationship, Sophie enlists herself in the "Mars Program" in order to reconnect with her significant other. Walt seems to be living his life aimlessly as a barista at a local coffee shop and enjoys making conversation with Sophie, but along comes Ginny, a girl he becomes infatuated by and forms a strong bond with.

Unfortunately for Walt, it doesn't last long as she is also blasting off to Mars. This all leads to the day of Sophie's launch, where Walt sneaks himself on board and by the time they've entered the stars the two young adults collide once again, with Sophie now having to hide Walt in her dorm. Of course, on their voyage the two start to realize that they're true soul mate might not actually be on Mars, but on the starship standing right next to them.

Related:Lana Condor and Noah Centineo on 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever,' Their Characters' Journey, and That Ending

Who Is in the Cast of Moonshot?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse, two veterans of Young Adult films and TV shows, star in the leading roles of Sophie and Walt and as opposed to playing the teenagers they are typically depicted as on screen, they will actually be playing characters their own age (or close enough to their age) this time around.

Condor made her on-screen debut in the 2016 superhero film X-Men: Apocalypse as Jubilee, a character that was a fan favorite on the 90s animated series but unfortunately seemed sidelined in the superhero blockbuster. She also had a small role in Peter Berg's Boston Marathon drama Patriots Day as the grieving girlfriend of an MIT officer who was murdered by the Boston Marathon bombers. Condor did not truly break out until starring as Lara Jean in Netflix's surprise hit teen romantic comedy To All The Boys I've Loved Before opposite Noah Centineo, a role which she reprised for two sequels: To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All The Boys: Always And Forever.

In addition to those films, Condor also made appearances in Robert Rodriquez and James Cameron's Alita: Battle Angel and the Syfy series Deadly Class. Coming up for the actress is the horror-comedy miniseries Boo, Bitch at Netflix as well as the Hulu action-comedy series Take Out from Randall Park. Recently she has signed on to star opposite John Cena, Will Forte, and Wile E. Coyote himself in the live-action/animated Looney Tunes pic Coyote Vs. Acme, which will be directed by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows and Earth To Echo filmmaker Dave Green and produced by James Gunn.

Sprouse has been in the industry for quite some time dating back to when he starred alongside his twin brother Dylan Sprouse on the highly successful Disney Channel sitcom The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody and its followup series The Suite Life On Deck. Sprouse laid low for a couple of years before coming back in a big way playing the role of Jughead Jones in CW's Riverdale. Despite the series losing steam as it has waned on, his career has become more successful than ever. Sprouse played opposite Haley Lu Richardson in Justin Baldoni's YA tear-jerker Five Feet Apart and has been cast to star opposite Zachary Levi in the musical comedy Undercover. He is also set to star with Kiernan Shipka and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the gritty true-crime film Blood Ties.

Rising star Mason Gooding is also on the cast list as Sophie's boyfriend Calvin. Gooding's first major role was as the high school jock Nick in Olivia Wilde's beloved directorial debut Booksmart. From there Gooding has appeared in the Hulu series Love Victor, the slasher legacy sequel Scream, and the romcom I Want You Back. Zach Braff will additionally be appearing in the film, making it the second streaming film this month that he stars in after the Disney+ reboot of Cheaper By The Dozen. On-the-rise comedienne Michelle Buteau, The White Lotus alum Lukas Gage, and Fear Street star Emily Rudd are also part of the film's ensemble.

When And Where Did Moonshot Film?

Filming for Moonshot took place in Atlanta, Georgia. Shooting commenced back in June 2021 and lasted until July. It is common knowledge that the city of Atlanta has become a hot spot for Hollywood productions and HBO Max has filmed several locations in the southern city including their forthcoming remake The Father Of The Bride starring Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, and Diego Boneta.

Is the Rom-Com Making a Comeback?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Nate Richard (25 Articles Published) Nathan Richard is a contributor to Collider as well as a script writer for TheThings, creator of MovieHound, and part-time amateur filmmaker. Nathan lives and breathes everything film-related and is madly in love with Steven Spielberg. He's also an avid runner and is very proud of his dogs Hazel and Rex. He currently resides in Indianapolis, Indiana. More From Nate Richard