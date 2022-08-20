In 2009, Stephen King wrote a piece in Entertainment Weekly that commented on why that dialogue-free married life montage in Up worked so well. Specifically, he commented on how Hollywood tends to love depicting falling in love or growing apart, but that feature films are rarely as enamored with depicting the experience of being married long-term. Everyday experiences of couples just aren’t as tantalizing to chronicle for many screenwriters, which King saw as a pity given how many interesting stories one could mine from married people.

If you want a good example of those possibilities, look no further than the most memorable scenes of the Norman Jewison feature Moonstruck. That may sound like a strange proclamation for this motion picture, given that it focuses on Loretta Castorini (Cher) having a sudden affair with Ronny Cammareri (Nicolas Cage), the brother of her fiancé. But throughout Moonstruck, there’s a constant emphasis on the kind of unique love that can be shared between people who’ve been together for decades.

That’s especially apparent in any sequence hinged on Raymond (Louis Guss) and Rita Cappomaggi (Julie Bovasso). While there’s turmoil swirling around the other primary romantic couples of Moonstruck, the Cappomaggis remain steadfastly committed to one another. Even when Raymond gets up in the middle of the night to blabber about the moon, Rita still musters up the energy to note to Raymond that “in that light, you look like you’re 25 years old.” An instance of comedic dialogue transforms into a tender moment of bonding that speaks to how long these two people have known each other.

John Patrick Shanley’s screenplay for Moonstruck subverts expectations by refusing to have this pairing exist under constant threat of slipping apart. Even when Raymond, seemingly impacted by the magic of a full beautiful moon, is singing and dancing around his store, Rita just shakes her head in disbelief rather than seeing it as a sign of how far the duo has grown apart. The nonchalantness of these characters and their love is incredibly endearing, especially considering how that quality manifests in the performances of Louis Guss and Julie Bovasso. Their easygoing rapport simultaneously suggests both a rich history together and an underlying affection for one another, even in their most strained moments.

Much bigger problems are plaguing the other prominent married couple of Moonstruck, Rose (Olympia Dukakis), and Cosmo Castorini (Vincent Gardenia), the parents of Loretta. As the film begins, it appears the duo is doing just fine as a married couple, but it’s quickly revealed that Cosmo is having an affair with a much younger woman. Rose is no fool, though, and has gradually begun to realize the unfaithfulness of her partner. There’s an unspoken sense of tension between the duo throughout Moonstruck, as a long-standing romantic connection is now precariously poised to tumble due to Cosmo’s infidelity.

That may make the pair sound like they wouldn’t fit into the idea of married love being a core component of Moonstruck. But throughout this film, Rose has a resigned frustration about the idea of Cosmo cheating on her, a mix of emotions reflecting how she still loves a man who's been unfaithful to her. When Loretta first tells Rose that she’s engaged, Rose offers her daughter the advice that she shouldn’t truly love her spouse: “Otherwise, they can drive you crazy.” Like so many of us, Rose is better at giving advice than following it. Her inability to let Cosmo go reflects that this guy has cemented a place in her heart no matter how many times he drives her crazy with his cheating.

Her quiet commitment to this guy is evident even when Rose has the temptation of spending time with another potential lover, Perry (John Mahoney). The duo share a pleasant dinner and then proceed to share a lovely stroll across Brooklyn. But when Perry inquires if they can spend the night together, Rose reminds him she’s married. The temptation is strong here, especially considering how committed Perry is. But the love Rose has for her husband is still simmering even when she’s seeing an alternative for how her love life could go. She and Cosmo’s relationship may not be as upbeat as the affection shared between the Cappomaggis, but there’s still a bond here.

Through Rose’s decision to stand by Cosmo but also criticize him and treat his problems with the weight they deserve, Moonstruck is depicting a more nuanced version of married love. It’s not more or less valid than the version of this kind of relationship we see with the Cappomaggis; it’s just different. Just like with the underlying influence of that other married couple’s interactions, Rose’s continued dedication to Cosmos speaks volumes about their years together. Their love has long been solidified, and even if Cosmo is willing to chip away at it, Rose isn’t willing to throw it away just yet.

It's a fascinatingly detailed vision of married love and affection that culminates in Rose calling out Cosmo at the breakfast table and telling him to stop cheating. It takes a lot of love to speak so openly to someone, to muster up the courage such actions take. Even in these intense moments, the audience is seeing how an interpretation of married love. Seeing both the constantly affectionate and more messy visions of these kinds of relationships serves as a great companion piece to the blossoming romance between Loretta and Ronny, and especially the former character’s mindset. Loretta is someone whose initially ready to just go through the motions of a normal romance and finds the intrusion of her feelings for Ronny an unnecessary burst of messiness.

But through Rose and Cosmo’s dynamic, not to mention the various interactions of the Cappomaggi’s, we see that romance isn’t tidy. It’s messy. It’s imperfect. Even people who live together for years can sometimes feel like strangers to one another or have no idea what’s going on. While Hollywood often sees married life as too stagnant to be the centerpiece of motion pictures, Moonstruck realizes that it’s something much more interesting and varied. The various depictions of these sorts of relationships are a microcosm of Moonstruck’s embrace of the essential messiness of loving another human being. Plus, they just add so much entertainment to the film’s outstanding screenplay. In other words, Moonstruck’s approach to married people would make Stephen King proud.