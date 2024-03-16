The Big Picture The Moopsy plush from Star Trek: Lower Decks is finally available for pre-order and is $24.99 USD.

The bone-drinking alien Moopsy made its debut in season four's second episode of Lower Decks.

Lower Decks director Barry Kelly joked the plush Moopsy was a top priority for Paramount's marketing.

Moopsy, the adorable, deadly alien introduced in last year's fourth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, can now be yours in plush form, courtesy of Master Replicas. Although it looks cute and cuddly, and moves like a heavily-sedated guinea pig, the Moopsy kills its prey by drinking its bones - thankfully, not an attribute shared by the plush version. The stuffed creature will measure 10 inches by 5.5 inches, and accurately captures the cuddliness of the Moopsy's on-screen design. The Moopsy plush will retail for $24.99 USD, and will be released in early May; it can be pre-ordered now from MasterReplicas.com.

Debuting in season four's second episode, "I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee", a plush Moopsy has been a long time coming. Fans have been clamoring for a plush version of the bone-drinking creature since it first appeared in the fourth season's trailer, and Lower Decks director Barry Kelly agrees. In an interview with Collider's Samantha Coley, the two agreed that a plush Moopsy needed to be a top priority for Paramount's marketing department, saying "Keep saying it! We need plushies. I want a Kayshon puppet, I want Peanut Hamper toys, I want everything. Say you want it so we can get it!"

Kelly also noted that Moopsy was his favorite character design on the show: "When we get the Moopsy up close, we get to do those cute little highlights, and it's got a little mouth, and they've got little cheeks that we animate. It's got the cutest voice since it's one of our editor’s sons, and he's adorable. I am so glad he got to do the voice for it. Moopsy is, by far, my favorite character design in this season. It's super adorable, and I love it."

What is the Moopsy?

The crew of the USS Cerritos encounter the Moopsy when they travel to an alien zoo (a long-established Star Trek trope, dating back to its original unaired pilot) to retrieve two humans who had been put on display there. Soon after their arrival, the Moopsy escapes, and demonstrates its ability to drink its prey's bones in seconds as it devours the zookeeper and many of the zoo's other creatures. Eventually, Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) is able to lure the creature back to its enclosure with a trail of teeth knocked out of Jack Ransom (Jerry O'Connell); it eventually turned out that the two human "exhibits" had freed the creature in the hopes of taking over the zoo themselves.

A hit with critics and Star Trek fans alike, Star Trek: Lower Decks is a half-hour animated comedy exploring the less-glamorous aspects of living in the Star Trek universe. A fifth season of the series is now in production, and is slated to be released later this year.Master Replicas' Moopsy plush will retail for $24.99 USD, and is available for preorder now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the Moopsy in action in the Star Trek: Lower Decks clip below.

