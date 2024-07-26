The Big Picture Get ready for new Mortal Kombat 1 DLC, with a brand-new story, fatalities, and fighters, including guest characters like Ghostface and Conan the Barbarian.

The previous Kombat Pack added 6 new characters. Now, Mortal Kombat 1 features fan favorites and guests like Omni-Man and Peacemaker.

The Mortal Kombat 2 film is set to release in 2025, and follows original cast and new faces preparing for the Mortal Kombat tournament.

It's time to tell your game controller to "Get over here", because there is a wealth of new content coming to Mortal Kombat 1 later this year. This includes a brand-new story DLC titled Khaos Reigns, some brutal new fatalities, and a cast of some brand-new fighters that will be joining the fray. As per the tradition of the recent Mortal Kombat games, some guest characters from outside the Mortal Kombat universe are joining the chaotic fun, including Ghostface, T-1000, and Conan the Barbarian.

The news out of San Diego Comic-Con follows after the first "Kombat Pack" has just wrapped up, adding a total of six new characters to the already packed roster of fighters. These included favorites of the Mortal Kombat saga, such as the dreaded sorcerer Quan Chi (Sean T. Krishnan), the soul construct Ermac (Jamieson Price), and the Shirai Ryu assassin Takeda (Parry Shen). Additionally, there were also some incredible guests joining the roster, such as Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) from Invincible, Peacemaker (John Cena) from the DCEU, and Homelander (Jake Green) from The Boys. This year, the new character also include a Female Sektor, Noob Saibot, and Cyrax. A new skin will also be available for players, recreating Scorpion's outfit from the 1995 Mortal Kombat film.

What is 'Mortal Kombat 1' About?

Mortal Kombat 1 is titled as such as it reboots the wacky and turbulent Mortal Kombat timeline. Taking place after the events of Mortal Kombat 11, Liu Kang (Matthew Yang King) is now the God of Fire, the Protector of Earth Realm, and the one-time Keeper of Time. He uses Kronika's (Jennifer Hale) hourglass to rewrite history and create the perfect timeline, casting his historical friends and enemies in a brand-new story. However, Liu Kang's perfect timeline is put into jeopardy when the troublesome sorcerer Shang Tsung (Alan Lee) hatches a dastardly plan of his own.

Mortal Kombat is also set to return to the big screen next year, with Mortal Kombat 2 set to release some time in 2025. While there wasn't much news, fans were treated to a still of Kitana and her fan blade, as well as the game's creator saying he's seen a cut of the new film. While the sequel doesn't hit theaters for a while, its predecessor, Mortal Kombat 2021, is available to stream on Max.

