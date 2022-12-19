There’s not much that’s redeemable about Morbius as a standalone feature. Jared Leto has nothing going on in terms of a discernible personality in the lead role, the action sequences are stale, and nearly every frame of the movie is draped in dim blue-tinged lighting. When it comes to the film itself, there’s not much beyond some Matt Smith dancing that’s salvageable. Yet, somehow, the most forgettable superhero movie of 2022 did manage to inspire one of the greatest movie moments of the year. The weird ironic fandom and memes that surrounded Morbius, and the hair-brained release decisions from Sony/Columbia Pictures that those elements inspired, proved endlessly fascinating. Morbius ended up showcasing the divide between the internet and massively costly studios and how the public can co-opt movies for their means.

Where the 'Morbius' Memes Began

Because of how fast the internet moves, not to mention how many social media posts that spawn massive movements or pop culture notoriety are initially thought of as “disposable,” it can be hard to trace back the origins of even the most famous internet memes. But sometime around the end of April 2022 and the beginning of May 2022, when Morbius had been in theaters for about a month, a meme began to circulate based on a fictitious scene from the film in which the titular character said “It’s morbin’ time!” These online jokes were an evolution of how the sheer hollowness of Morbius had inspired ironic gags around the film’s release about it being declared “a masterpiece,” which included one involving Martin Scorsese that Morbius star Tyrese Gibson apparently thought was legitimate.

Those earlier gags had snowballed now to the “morbin’ time” quip, with the joke being especially funny since it suggested a sense of liveliness and silliness that Morbius, as a movie, was sorely lacking. That titular anti-hero was so lacking in vibrancy that he made Edward Cullen look like Bill Paxton from Near Dark. No wonder people were looking to fill the void left by the actual movie with memes that suggested the existence of a vastly superior version of Morbius, one that people just couldn’t stop quoting online. The whole thing became so ubiquitous that even Jared Leto got in on the act by referencing the phenomenon in an Instagram post.

It may sound finicky, but it is true that certain jokes or pieces of language popular with the general public lose their luster once people in high positions of power begin to utilize them. It’s why kids stop indulging in certain pieces of slang once they hear their parents using them. What once was rebellious and distinct to a certain section of the population has been stripped of its uniqueness and danger. This practice was at work with Leto name-dropping the “morbin’ time” meme, as something poking fun at the shortcomings of Morbius was now being co-opted by the movies star to, intentionally or not, promote its existence. That should’ve been the end of the whole thing…but the best, including the greatest movie moment of 2022, was yet to come.

Sony/Columbia Tries to Jump on the 'Morbius' Meme Bandwagon

On June 3, 2022, Morbius returned to over 1,000 North American movie theaters. Beyond providing something for your local AMC to play in between the opening weekends of Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion, there wasn’t much point in having Morbius return to the big screen given that it had quickly faded out after its early April 2022 debut. The sudden interest from Sony/Columbia Pictures in seeing Morbius return to wide release was entirely due to the “morbin’ time” phenomenon. It wasn’t enough that Jared Leto was referencing the meme in his social media posts. Now the studio itself was riding the coattails of all those “morbin’ time” posts to try and bolster the movies box office. Much like Tommy Wiseau leaning into the idea that The Room was always intended to be a comedy, now Sony wanted Morbius to be something that could thrive on rather than get mocked by memes.

Needless to say, the re-release was a financial catastrophe. Grossing only $300,000 over this frame, Morbius died on the vine in this re-release, with none of that internet ubiquity translating into people actually wanting to fork over money and seeing it on the big screen. The disconnect was fascinating. Sony/Columbia Pictures seemed to actually believe, at best, that all the mockery over Morbius might translate into renewed interest for the actual movie. At worst, the studio totally misinterpreted clearly mocking memes for being genuine interest in the feature. Whatever the reasoning was, the re-release of Morbius failed spectacularly and underscored in bold the massive gulf between people on the internet and the people who run movie studios.

Fascinatingly, rather than a major conglomerate successfully repurposing a meme to make itself boatloads of extra cash, here was an instant where the internet repurposed a cashgrab blockbuster to mean something unique and personal. The general public was the ones in control of this one specific scenario, not the rich corporate overlords. There’s something to be said for that, especially as further jokes were made at the expense of this failed re-release. The struggles of Morbius as a would-be blockbuster were just about endless and, despite the best efforts of Sony/Columbia, a bunch of memes couldn’t reverse its box office fate.

The 'Morbius' Re-release Failure in the Context of 2022

As the months have gone by, the constant jokes about Morbius haven’t been nearly as passionate as they were in the first few weeks of summer 2022. However, even with so many other blockbuster sequels released since Jared Leto’s blood-sucker graced the silver screen, you’d be hard-pressed to find another example of a similar phenomenon in 2022 cinema. Both those Morbius memes and the unspeakably ill-advised theatrical re-release are total anomalies in the landscape of 2022 filmmaking, which only ensures that the legend surrounding these releases will only grow in the years to come. There’s no salvaging the critical and box office thrashing the movie Morbius received, but the “morbin’ time” memes will only keep snowballing in notoriety.

Though the internet tends to take the wrong lessons (if it takes away any notable concepts period) from big events, this entire Morbius fiasco that served as one of the best movie moments of 2022 should be a guiding light for future memes on the interwebs. Not every joke on the internet needs to have this level of impact to be meaningful or even just funny, but the way these jokes ended up making a mockery out of Sony/Columbia Pictures shows the power these jokes can have over larger corporations.

The “morbin’ time” meme didn’t just emerge as one of the best movie moments of 2022 because of its humor, but the way it demonstrated how people can take a cynical studio product and twist it around to make something new and exciting. The story of Morbius didn’t end once the credits rolled and the way the general public, many of whom had never even seen Morbius, were able to take that story into such absurd directions was heartwarming to see. The fact that all those jokes ended up landing some egg on the face of powerful studio executives only made this meme phenomenon extra enjoyable to watch unfold. For better and for worse, “morbin’ time” will forever be associated with 2022’s cinematic exploits.