It’s Morbin' time no more! Sony's Spider-Man spin-off Morbius returned to more than 1000 theaters across the US but failed to make a mark yet again! The Jared Leto-led superhero movie earned another $85,000 on Friday with a $73.6 million domestic cumulative. Its $270 per-theater average is the lowest in the top twenty, Forbes has reported.

Sony tried to capitalize on the meme fest that the movie inspired on the internet. To further entice the audience Leto himself released a meme-inspired video on Twitter. The short video sees the Oscar-winner reading the script of Morbius' sequel titled, ‘It's Morbin' Time.’ However, one can see through the spoof as the cover page credits screenwriter ‘Bartholomew Cubbins,’ who happens to be a fictional page and the hero of two children's books by Dr. Seuss. However, none of the efforts seems to pay off and further cast doubts about a possible sequel.

Morbius was panned by the audience and the critics both. It has C+ from Cinemascore and a 17% on Tomatometer. The movie suffered over half a dozen delays due to the pandemic. Also, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s game-changing effect further spiraled the movie into various re-shoots and plot holes. Furthermore, the movie fails to establish a particular timeline after No Way Home brought three generations of Spider-Man and their villains together.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Morbius' VFX Breakdown Video Shows How Digital Domain Went Beyond Practical Effects

Actor Al Madrigal who played FBI agent Alberto 'Al' Rodriguez later spoke about the movie with ComicBook saying, "First of all, Morbius: not as bad as everybody is making it out to be. Sure, it had problems, and they diced it up quite a bit. I had some hilarious lines that were cut out of that movie. I got butchered in that thing. I think that's what they did. They just really...because of COVID, they just had so much time to mess with it. They really messed with it."

Morbius cast Leto in the titular role along with Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, Micheal Keaton as Vulture, Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft, and Tyrese Gibson as Simon Stroud among others.

Here’s the synopsis for Morbius: