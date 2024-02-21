The Big Picture The Jared Leto-led Morbius movie will arrive on Disney+ in March.

Leto portrays Doctor Morbius, a doctor turned vampire fighting his dark side in the movie.

Sony's struggle to create successful Spider-Man spin-offs continues, with exceptions like Venom.

Whether you like it or not… its Morbin time! Jared Leto-led superhero flick Morbius will drop on Disney+ come March. The movie has now become another infamous Spider-Man spin-off from Sony that did not garner fans’ or critics’ appreciation. With confusing crossovers and gaping plot holes, the movie can be deemed in the category of “it’s so bad, it's good.” Well, we’ll know better when it hits streaming.

The movie features Leto as the titular Doctor Michael Morbius, a villain featured in several Spider-Man comics. Leto takes on the title role and portrays a doctor who suffers from a dangerous and rare blood disorder. While experimenting in order to cure himself and save others from his fate, Morbius is accidentally turned into a vampire. But in his new, more powerful state, Morbius will primarily have to fight the darkness that has been unleashed within. As his fate decrees, with his new power, he can either succumb to darkness inside of him or override that evil.

Sony’s Spider-Man Spin-offs Have Been Unimpressive

Morbius was directed by Daniel Espinosa from a script written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The feature grossed $167.5 million worldwide, among the lowest box office run for a superhero movie, a place now held by Sony’s latest release Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabel Merced, Celeste O'Connor, and more. No amount of re-release or the effort to translate internet memes into real-world success could save Morbius. The movie has a 15 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Along with Leto the movie also cast Matt Smith as Morbius’ nemesis Lucien aka Milo Morbius, Adria Arjona as Dr. Martine Bancroft, Jared Harris as Dr. Emil Nicholas, Al Madrigal as Al Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as Simon Stroud. Furthermore, Michael Keton made a cameo as Vulture aka Adrian Toomes from MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming which left fans confused more than ever.

Close

Sony, for long has been unable to produce a decent Spider-Man spin-off film, with the exception of Tom Hardy-led Venom, which has its third installment due for November 8, release later this year. Hardy’s Eddie Brock and Venom also made a successful crossover in the MCU with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also reunited the three generations of Spider-Men, the feature was a smashing hit. It would be interesting to see how upcoming Sony features like Kraven the Hunter fare.

Morbius will arrive on Disney+ on March 1. You can check out our review here.