Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Morbius.

Morbius is the latest installment in the Sony-Marvel universe. The film has already received largely negative reactions and reviews, failing to live up to the Sony standards set by Spider-Man: No Way Home. Starring Jared Leto, Morbius follows Dr. Michael Morbius as he goes from having a life-threatening blood disease to a superhuman vampire, unleashing chaos on the world even if he tries his best not to. The ending of the film saw a battle between Michael and his best friend, Milo (Matt Smith), who suffered from the same disease but goes against Michael’s wishes and injects the bat DNA to have the same abilities as Michael. But feasting on human blood rather than Michael’s choice of synthetic blood results in him being a super-villain against Michael’s antihero.

In case you missed something in the grand finale of the movie, or maybe you decided to skip this one (fair) and want to find out what happened from the comfort of your couch: Here’s everything that went down in the ending of Morbius.

Michael and Milo are at odds with each other for most of the film. Michael opts to not drink human blood and tries to fight his inner monster. Milo, on the other hand, is drunk on the power of having full control of his body and murders Michael's nurse, random men at the bar, and pretty much anyone who tries to get in his way. But the beginning of the end of their friendship really occurs when Milo murders their mentor, Nicholas (Jared Harris). Nicholas was the doctor at the hospital where Michael and Milo met as kids and continued to treat them into their adult years. Milo can’t accept Michael and Nicholas’s concerns about what Milo’s new ability means for his moral compass as Milo can only think about his newfound physicality. This results in Milo stabbing Nicholas in the stomach with his claws, with Nicholas later dying in Michael’s arms.

Milo continues his rampage; this time, his victim is Michael’s work partner and love interest, Martine (Adria Arjona). Martine is the closest person to Michael and their romance has been bubbling up throughout the film. After seeing Michael and Martine kiss on the rooftop, Milo knows how to hit Michael where it hurts. Whilst Michael is cradling Nicholas, his bat senses let him know Martine is in danger, but it’s too late. He finds Martine on the rooftop, seconds away from death, and holds her. As they have their last kiss, Martine bites Michael’s lips, consuming his blood. Michael then realizes he has another choice and then bites Martine’s neck, injecting his venom into her.

Now it’s time for the final battle. Michael and Milo end up in New York’s underground. We know from Martine’s research earlier in the film that the only way to kill a vampire is to stab them through the heart. Milo has a similar idea, as he is about to stab Michael. It’s clear that Milo is the stronger of the two as he has been feeding on human blood. Just when it looks like Milo may finally get the upper hand, Michael uses his newfound connection to bats and summons a massive swarm of them. They hold down Milo while Michael administers the antidote that he and Martine manufactured earlier in the film, and Milo dies.

Morbius also takes a leaf out of Twilight’s book. In a very Breaking Dawn-esque clip, the film ends with Martine waking up, her eyes telling us that she has now become a vampire as well. So, we can imagine a Joker and Harley Quinn-style take on the next Morbius installment (if there will be one).

