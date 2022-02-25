Ahead of its final trailer release, Sony has debuted a short vignette centered on Marvel’s living vampire Morbius. The 62-second video comes nearly two months after the film’s delay announcement, which moved its debut from January 28 to April 1. Having been delayed five previous times, fans are eager to get any glimpse at the blood-thirsty doctor coming to the big screen.

The vignette features Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto who stars as the titular vampire, Dr. Michael Morbius. A man suffering from a rare blood disease, Mobius begins a dangerous experiment to save himself and others like him. Though a success at first, soon the doctor begins experiencing dark and uncontrollable urges forcing him to feast on human blood. Developing pseudo-vampiric abilities such as increased strengthen, speed, and echolocation, Morbius must overcome the evil inside him, lest he succumb to it and doom those around him.

While the video does not deep dive into Morbius’ entire history, Leto does briefly discuss the antihero’s villainous origin and his first comic appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #101. Supernatural creatures had been banned by the Comics Code Authority, the industry’s censorship board, as a way to curb excessive violence. However, the ban was repealed in 1971, leading Marvel free to capitalize on the growing horror genre. With Stan Lee’s only rule being that the vampire should be a costumed villain, Roy Thomas and Gil Kane got to work creating the morally conflicted Morbius.

RELATED: Who Exactly Is Doctor Michael Morbius, the Titular Anti-Hero of the Upcoming ‘Morbius’?“He was part of a darker turn within Marvel,” Leto states over a shot of Morbius’ vampiric transformation, “Ones that fans embraced fully. After all, everyone loves a good monster story.” A testament that remains true as fans patiently wait for the antihero’s turn on the big screen. But the waiting is being rewarded as the vignette ends by teasing a trailer coming Monday, February 28.

Morbius stars Leto alongside an incredible cast starring Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. The screenplay adaptation is written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharless with Louise Rosner and Emma Ludbrook acting as executive producers. Morbius will premiere exclusively in theaters on April 1, 2022. You can check out the new featurette below:

