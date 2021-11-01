A new featurette for the third franchise in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (RIP Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, or SPUMC to save time), Morbius, has dropped today, a day before a new trailer is due for release.

Starring Jared Leto as the titular character, Dr. Michael Morbius, the first trailer for the Marvel film was released back in January of last year, and it had an original release date set for July of the same year. However, due to the pandemic, it was delayed to the beginning of 2022. Now, we’re finally getting closer to its release and fans can quench a bit of their curiosity with this new featurette and especially with the trailer that is dropping tomorrow, November 2.

The teaser for the Daniel Espinosa directed film reveals some of the incredible vampiric superpowers our antagonistic protagonist has depicted in impressive computer-generated imagery. The film follows the origin story of Michael Morbius, who has suffered from an extremely rare blood condition since childhood. In an attempt to cure himself of his illness, the biochemist ends up turning himself into a vampire, with his own unique set of abilities that include skills like superstrength and echolocation, but also with the enormous drawback of lusting for human blood.

“His powers seem to be out of his control”, says Leto in regards to his character’s abilities. But he also adds that he loved the “opportunity to do something transformational” and that the role proved itself to be “intense” physically. It comes as no surprise that it was a challenging role to perform physically after we watch the snippets of actions scenes featuring Morbius moving in incredible superhuman ways, like climbing a stairway with impressive agility and speed.

Also in the teaser, we can notice an interesting Easter egg. The Daily Bugle Morbius is shown holding has above the headline titles of two articles which reference Rhino (aka Aleksei Sytsevich) and Black Cat (aka Felicia Hardy). They can respectively read: “Rhino on the Loose: Zoo Hoax Fools us All” and “Black Cat: Friend or Foe”.

In addition to Leto starring in the main role, other members of the cast include Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson and Michael Keaton, who will be reprising his role of the villain Vulture.

Morbius will be premiering in theatres on January 28, 2022.

