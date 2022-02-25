We're just over a month away from the release of Marvel's latest addition to the Sony Venom-verse, Morbius, and now the final trailer is about to arrive. On Monday, February 28, we'll get one last look at Jared Leto's vampire anti-hero in action before the film finally comes to theaters on April 1.

The film will see Leto take on the role of enigmatic Spider-Man frenemy Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist afflicted with a rare and deadly blood disorder. In a last-ditch effort to save himself and hopefully others from a cruel fate, he undergoes an experimental treatment which, at first, seems to be a complete success. It never comes that easy though, and Morbius unleashes a darker, vampiric side that has no qualms with sucking victims dry. Like Eddie Brock before him, Morbius needs to learn to control the power he's now cursed with in order to fight for good, a prospect made all the more difficult due to the urges of vampirism. Outside of Leto, the film stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson

What makes Morbius and its teasers so intriguing are the little continuity nods sprinkled throughout that add some ambiguity as to which timeline the film takes place in. Sony's Spider-Man universe has started dipping its toes into the MCU pool lately, between scenes in Venom: Let There Be Carnage that hint at the multiverse, a possible cameo from the MCU's Vulture in Morbius' first trailer, and the "murderer" graffiti from after Spider-Man: Far From Home also peaking through in a trailer. Considering Spider-Man: No Way Home just saw both former Spiderverses leak into the MCU, speculation about a crossover has never been more topical. It's fair to say that Morbius is a rather important movie for the Sony Spiderverse as the direction of the franchise going forward rests on its shoulders. There's no doubt fans will comb through this final trailer for any more nods to the MCU and past Spidermen.

Morbius hails from director Daniel Espinosa, with Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless writing the screenplay. Producers for the film include Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Lucas Foster. Compared to the modern MCU films, Morbius clocks in at a somewhat short runtime of one hour and forty-eight minutes, though that does outpace its sister film Venom: Let There Be Carnage by a good twenty minutes.

With the final trailer about to drop, it also brings a sort of finality to Morbius' long, winding journey to the big screen. The film is perhaps one of the biggest victims of the pandemic, earning six(!) delays en route to its almost cruel April 1 release date. It was initially slated to premiere all the way back in July 2020. When it finally, mercifully, releases, it'll garner a lot of attention in part due to the massive box office success of its two superhero movie predecessors and because of the overall excitement surrounding the long-awaited cinematic debut of the Marvel anti-hero.

