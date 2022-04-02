Although its opening weekend is projected to be only slightly higher than what 'Venom 2' made on day one.

With $17.1 million on Friday, Sony’s poorly-reviewed anti-hero film Morbius is looking at a $38 million three-day debut. The studio’s conservative estimates, which were placed at around $33 million after the film’s $5.7 million haul in Thursday previews, have been increased, but only slightly. Overall projections, however, have come tumbling down. Just yesterday, some were anticipating an upper-limit of $50 million.

This is a mediocre start to the film, but respectable, if you consider some context. Unlike most movies of this size, and especially those that have the Marvel branding slapped on every piece of marketing material, Morbius has opened to toxic reviews—probably as bad as they can get. Not just critics, even the audiences seem to be rather disapproving of the film; they gave it a C+ CinemaScore.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa and starring Jared Leto as the Living Vampire, Morbius’ Friday haul fell short of the opening day totals posted by the two previous entries in Sony’s ever-expanding universe of Spider-Man films. 2018’s Venom made $32 million on its Friday, as it headed toward a then-record $80.2 million opening weekend. Last year’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage did even better; the film made $37 million on its first day, for a $90 million three-day debut. To put things in perspective, Morbius is looking at an opening weekend haul just slightly higher than what Venom 2 made on its first day. Of course, no comparisons can be made to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which broke records upon its December release, and now finds itself tied to this film.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Morbius' Ending Explained: Friendship Fails to Prevail

Nevertheless, Sony is chugging forward with its own Marvel universe, building toward what appears to be a Sinister Six movie (as it has been threatening to since Andrew Garfield’s days as Spider-Man). A Kraven the Hunter film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson is currently in production under the direction of Oscar nominee J.C. Chandor.

After topping the chart last weekend, Paramount’s The Lost City slipped to number two. Starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, the film is expected to make $14.6 million this weekend, after a $4.2 million second Friday. The film’s running domestic total now stands at just under $55 million, marking the second hit of the year for Tatum after Dog, and the third hit of the year for Paramount, after Scream and Jackass Forever.

Director Matt Reeves’ three-hour, noir-infused superhero epic The Batman slipped to the number three slot, after performing exceedingly well over the last month. With an estimated $11.2 million in its fifth weekend, the film's running domestic total stands at just under $350 million. Internationally, the film is closing in on the $700 million mark.

Coming in at number four, Sony's quietly successful Uncharted adaptation is estimated to add another $3.7 million in its seventh weekend, for a running domestic total of just under $140 million. Like The Batman, the film underperformed in China due to a new wave of the coronavirus. The top five was rounded out by Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The film is expected to add another $1.9 million to its tally, taking its domestic total to a stellar $31 million.

Next week, Paramount will hope to post its fourth theatrical win of the year with Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which faces off against Universal’s male-skewing action picture Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Elgin James on 'The Outlaws,' Christopher Walken, Why It's 6 Episodes, and Working with Stephen Merchant

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rahul Malhotra (283 Articles Published) Rahul Malhotra is a Weekend News Writer for Collider. From Francois Ozon to David Fincher, he'll watch anything once. Swing and a miss>Measured victory. Also, #JusticeForHan. (He/Him). More From Rahul Malhotra