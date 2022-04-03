It is hard to believe that Sony’s next Spider-verse movie Morbius is finally out and, despite some rather poor reviews, this Spider-Man villain managed to have a decent weekend at the box office. The film is currently projected to make around $40 million in its domestic opening weekend, but Morbius has made $5.5 Million in its global IMAX showings already.

This includes $3 million in North America where the film was shown on 400 screens. The international markets made up the rest of the $2.5 million on 350 screens. Japan was one of the biggest factors in that international IMAX haul with the film making $345,000 on just 39 screens. That accounts for 17% of the worldwide total.

When you compare Morbius to other recent superhero films, the $5.5 million is a respectable IMAX result. The Batman which came out last month made $7.3 million in IMAX showings in its opening weekend. However, when you compare it to other Sony-made Marvel movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Morbius does not even come close to Spider-Man’s opening IMAX haul. No one expected Morbius to as No Way Home made a mind-blowing $36 million in its opening IMAX weekend alone. Again, when you compare Morbius’ IMAX box office to a film like Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which was a sequel and made $9.6 million in its worldwide IMAX opening weekend, this box office result is positive.

Image via Sony

Besides older releases like The Batman, The Lost City, and Sony’s own Uncharted, Morbius really did not face any stiff competition this weekend. Next weekend will be the real test for the Jared Leto starring film, as films like Michael Bay’s Ambulance release and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is getting an early release on 530 IMAX screens around the globe.

It is going to be interesting to see how well Morbius is going to do in its first full week of release and beyond given its poor reception. While some fans have given the film a fairly positive reception on sites like Rotten Tomatoes which currently has a 70% audience rating, critics have not been too kind to this vampire origin story. The film currently holds a ghastly 17% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also holds a 39% critics score on Metacritic and a slightly more favorable C+ critics rating on Cinemascore.

This is obviously not the result Sony was hoping for. Morbius is such a cool anti-hero that taps into the world of horror in a way that few Marvel characters can. Vampires have been a staple of the movie-going experience for 100 years now, and it is sad that Morbius is not adding to that bloodthirsty legacy. Now everyone's eyes will be on how Morbius’ box office/reception is going to affect the larger plan for Sony’s Spider-verse as Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web are both currently on the way from the studio. As of right now, after its solid start at the box office, the best-case scenario is that Morbius will be a modest hit. However, given that this is the first Sony Spider-verse film after the massive success of No Way Home, that might be a momentum-killing thought.

