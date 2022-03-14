IMAX has officially begun selling tickets for the upcoming Columbia Pictures film Morbius starring Jared Leto. To celebrate, they have released a brand-new poster for the upcoming film that will follow the titular Marvel villain as Sony expands heir cinematic universe of Spider-Man characters.

The new poster takes a stylized approach to the character using only a few colors and contrast to make a fairly striking image of the "good" doctor, Michael Morbius. The image shows Leto's silhouette against a plain background, which serves as a source of light for the hole in his neck which is depicting the entrance to a cave. Within this cave is a horde of bats, which fly out of the back of the silhouette's head, a fitting artistic rendition of The Living Vampire.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, Morbius is part of Sony's growing catalog of Spider-Man characters besides the Web-slinger himself. Both 2018's Venom and 2021's Venom: Let There Will Be Carnage starring Tom Hardy are set in this continuity with a film about Kraven the Hunter currently in production with Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the lead in the villain-focused feature.

With how both the post-credit scenes of Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home tied together, it is very possible that not only will there be a crossover between these characters but also with the MCU at some point in the future, a notion that is even more supported by the fact that it has been confirmed that Michael Keaton will be reprising his Spider-Man: Homecoming role as Adrian Toomes, aka The Vulture, in Morbius. This fact with more than a few references to other Spider-Men and the shattering multiverse could mean that some dimension-hopping crossovers could be not so far off.

Morbius is set to hit theaters on April 1, 2022, with tickets for the film in IMAX available now. You can see the brand-new poster and read the official synopsis for the upcoming villain-centric film down below.

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

