Few studios have had a more controversial run with a franchise/universe than Sony has had with its SSU (Sony’s Spider-Man Universe), and many would argue that it started with Morbius. The 2022 superhero/vampire horror film starring Jared Leto earned disastrous scores of 15% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but general audiences were much less harsh on the film, giving it a 71% rating. Morbius has only been streaming on Disney+ after leaving Netflix not long ago, and now Max has announced that the film will begin streaming on the platform on February 28. In addition to Leto, Morbius also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, and Jared Harris, and the film earned $167 million at the box office against a $75 million budget.

Morbius, which was written by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama and directed by Daniel Espinosa, is currently only available to stream on Disney+ or rent/purchase on Prime Video, so the film’s premiere on Max certainly comes as good news for those who are waiting to do a rewatch. Sazama is also famous for his work on Gods of Egypt, the 2016 fantasy adventure film starring Game of Thrones veteran Nikolaj Coster-Waldau alongside Gerard Butler and the late Chadwick Boseman. After working on Morbius, Sazama was also tapped to write the next SSU installment, Madame Web, which somehow failed worse at the box office and was even more hated by critics than Morbius. Before his work on Morbius, Espinosa previously directed Life, the 2016 space sci-fi epic starring Ryan Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

What Is Popular on Max Right Now?

Sebastian Stan’s A Different Man is the most popular movie on Max this week, with viewers rushing to see his stellar performance that earned him a Golden Globe win. Keeping Up With the Joneses, the 2016 action comedy starring Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot is also one of the more popular movies on Max this week, along with Den of Thieves, which is getting a bump thanks to the release of its sequel, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. Another movie getting a boost thanks to its sequel is Ben Affleck’s The Accountant, which is currently the #4 movie on Max before its sequel hits theaters on April 25.

Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Morbius when it hits Max on February 28.

